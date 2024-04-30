Toa Payoh hawker stall selling S$1 kopi closes after more than 30 years

S$1 kopi stall in Toa Payoh closes after 35 years

Known for its cheap kopi that goes for just S$1, Seng Heng Coffee Stall at Toa Payoh has closed for good today (30 April).

The stall’s regular customers were shocked to learn of the business’ closure after 30 years.

Last Friday (26 April), a netizen posted on the Toa Payoh Makan Places Facebook group with a sad emoji, sharing that Seng Heng Coffee Stall will shutter after its last day on 30 April.

The netizen claimed that the “main stallowner” has decided to stop renting to the kopi seller. They later provided an update saying that the stall owner had sold the stall to another individual.

As the multi-generation stall’s closure nears, the netizen urged customers to drop by one last time before it closes for good.

According to 8days, the stall has been operating for 35 years.

Netizens saddened by stall’s closure

Many customers were saddened upon learning about the stall’s closure.

One commented that the stall was their favourite kopi stall in the estate.

Apparently, kopi wasn’t the only popular drink at the stall. Another customer praised the stall’s teh for its “good tea flavour”.

Beverages aside, this Facebook user also praised the stall owners for their friendliness and said it was sad to see them shutter.

