Toa Payoh hawker stall selling S$1 kopi closes after more than 30 years

Food Latest News

Many netizens were sad to see the stall shutter for good.

By - 30 Apr 2024, 4:23 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

S$1 kopi stall in Toa Payoh closes after 35 years

Known for its cheap kopi that goes for just S$1, Seng Heng Coffee Stall at Toa Payoh has closed for good today (30 April).

The stall’s regular customers were shocked to learn of the business’ closure after 30 years.

toa payoh stall closing

Source: Facebook

S$1 kopi stall in Toa Payoh to close after last day on 30 April

Last Friday (26 April), a netizen posted on the Toa Payoh Makan Places Facebook group with a sad emoji, sharing that Seng Heng Coffee Stall will shutter after its last day on 30 April.

toa payoh stall closing

Source: Facebook

The netizen claimed that the “main stallowner” has decided to stop renting to the kopi seller. They later provided an update saying that the stall owner had sold the stall to another individual.

As the multi-generation stall’s closure nears, the netizen urged customers to drop by one last time before it closes for good.

toa payoh stall closing

Source: Facebook

According to 8days, the stall has been operating for 35 years.

Netizens saddened by stall’s closure

Many customers were saddened upon learning about the stall’s closure.

One commented that the stall was their favourite kopi stall in the estate.

Source: Facebook

Apparently, kopi wasn’t the only popular drink at the stall. Another customer praised the stall’s teh for its “good tea flavour”.

Source: Facebook

Beverages aside, this Facebook user also praised the stall owners for their friendliness and said it was sad to see them shutter.

Source: Facebook

Also read: Rui Ji Chicken Rice shuts down Ubi outlet due to high operating costs

Rui Ji Chicken Rice shuts down Ubi outlet due to high operating costs

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.

Drop us your email so you won't miss the latest news.

  • More From Author