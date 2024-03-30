Rui Ji Chicken Rice shuts down Ubi outlet due to high operating costs

Rui Ji Chicken Rice announces closure of Ubi outlet due to high operating costs

Come 16 April, Traditional Rui Ji Chicken Rice and Curry Chicken Noodle will close down its Ubi outlet after operating for just four months.

The owners cited high operating costs, coupled with poor business, for the closure.

However, there’s a chance that the eatery will be making a comeback, as the owners are on the lookout for a new location.

Rui Ji Chicken Rice opened Ubi outlet 4 months ago

Shin Min Daily News reports that step-siblings Joseph Tan, 58, and his sister, Jass Lee, 50, own the business.

About 13 years ago, Ms Lee was involved in a car accident that caused her to suffer spinal injuries. A bacterial infection led to the amputation of part of her left foot, causing her to be wheelchair-bound.

To help her realise her dreams of running a chicken rice stall, Mr Tan assisted by setting up the Rui Ji outlet in Ubi. In addition to the Ubi outlet, the business also has two other outlets in Toa Payoh and Bugis.

The duo supported those from the disabled community by hiring them as part of their staff.

However, the Ubi outlet will be shuttering on 16 Apr.

Temporary closure due to high operating costs

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Mr Tan confirmed the temporary closure next month.

He said that the outlet started operations on 16 Dec to help disabled people gain independence and cope with daily expenses.

Due to high operating costs and a lack of customers, the duo has decided to close temporarily after careful consideration.

He described it as a difficult decision, stating that it cost S$40,000 to renovate the outlet.

Recurring expenses include rental as well as water and electricity bills, which come up to S$7,000 and S$3,000 respectively.

After factoring in wages and ingredients, the business has to earn about S$2,000 daily to break even.

“It takes S$2,200 to recover the capital,” he said. “However, the current turnover is only nearly S$1,000 per day and sometimes only S$800 to S$900.”

Intended to help members of disabled community

Ms Lee said that the intention of opening the outlet was to provide disabled individuals with employment opportunities. Being disabled herself, she knows how difficult it is for them to find jobs.

Addressing the issue, Mr Tan said two disabled employees in the outlet will be transferred to other stores. They are also in the midst of looking for a new location to reopen the eatery.

In addition, the Ubi eatery has a dedicated queue for the elderly, disabled, and other such individuals.

“When we see elderly people and people with disabilities… we will arrange employees to help them take food to specific locations to reduce their burden,” said Ms Lee.

Calls for more compassion towards disabled employees

Ms Lee has also observed customers getting impatient with disabled staff, speaking rudely or demanding too much of them.

She hopes that members of the public can be more patient when communicating with such staff.

“Although I am sitting in a wheelchair, I can complete the work like ordinary people,” she said.

“I just need more time. I hope the public will not be prejudiced and can give more patience and consideration to this group.”

Also read: Bedok Chicken Rice Stall Closes Down After 1 Year Due To Rising Costs, Still Taking Online Orders

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Eatbook.