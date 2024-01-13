Bedok Chicken Rice Stall Closes Down After 1 Year Due To Rising Costs, Still Taking Online Orders

Bedok Chicken Rice Stall Announces Closure 1 Year After Opening

In the past, numerous food stalls in the heartlands have had to close down as a result of rising costs.

A recent example is a fishball noodles stall in Bukit Timah Food Centre which is closing after 45 years.

Yet another eatery has similarly revealed its closure — Ah Lim Chicken Rice, located at 217 Bedok North Street 1.

The stall revealed that it had to shutter its doors as a result of lower footfall and rising operational costs.

On Wednesday (10 Jan), Ah Lim Chicken Rice posted on Instagram, revealing that it was suspending its operations.

The closure was attributed to rising operational costs and lower footfall at the coffeeshop where it’s located.

As such, the stall’s last day of operations would be on 28 Jan.

Ah Lim Chicken Rice went on to assure customers it would still be taking orders for its Signature Chicken Rice Onigiris after the closure.

To find out how to order them, interested patrons have to follow the stall on its Instagram and TikTok accounts.

Stall first opened in April 2023

Ah Lim Chicken Rice began operating its outlet back in April 2023, serving residents in the Bedok area.

“As this is our first foray into the FnB space, we are tremendously grateful to [sic] all of your support over the past year,” the stall said.

“We had fun serving both bedok residents and our supporters from all over sunny Singapore.”

The stall added that it would use the time to reconsider its kitchen operations and identify future locations.

Ah Lim Chicken Rice is only the latest in a series of eateries that have shuttered in recent weeks.

On Saturday (6 Jan), news broke that Mei Yuen Restaurant had ceased its operations in Katong.

