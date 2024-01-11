Mei Yuen Restaurant At Katong Closes Down, Chicken Rice Stall Moving To Coffeeshop Opposite

Mei Yuen Restaurant’s Chicken Rice Stall Moving To Brunners Coffeeshop Opposite

With so many beloved F&B businesses shuttering left and right in Singapore, one can’t help but feel nervous that their favourite establishment could be next.

Recently, fans of Mei Yuen Restaurant on East Coast Road were shocked to discover that it might have closed down.

Last weekend, a Facebook user shared that he had gone down to the eatery at lunchtime — only to find it wasn’t open. Moreover, the signboard had been removed.

Not all hope is lost, though — its chicken rice stall will apparently be moving to the coffeeshop opposite.

Mei Yuen Restaurant known for wanton mee

Foodies and Easties would be familiar with Mei Yuen Restaurant, which began operating in the 1980s.

While it was most famous for its wanton mee, the old-school coffeeshop also had stalls selling chicken and duck rice.

On Saturday (6 Jan), a long-time customer took to Facebook to report that Mei Yuen Restaurant was not open when they went there for lunch.

The recognisable signboard that hung above the entrance was also nowhere to be found, suggesting that the eatery was no longer in business.

“Another old shop in Katong is gone without even a whimper,” the user sighed.

Mei Yuen Restaurant’s Google page makes no mention of any closure and still states its regular opening hours.

Chicken rice stall relocating to Brunners Coffeeshop opposite

As it turns out, you don’t have to travel far to find Mei Yuen Restaurant’s new home — or at least, the home of its chicken rice stall.

On Monday (8 Jan), Brunners Coffeeshop shared a cryptic post hinting at an upcoming new addition to its store.

“Those who know will know. Coming soon to our shop,” it wrote alongside a photo of a chicken rice stall.

Not just any ordinary chicken rice stall, though — one with Mei Yuen Restaurant posters plastered on the glass.

When one netizen asked if Mei Yuen Restaurant is indeed moving to Brunners Coffeeshop, the latter simply replied, “Mei Yuen chicken rice.”

While Brunners Coffeeshop did not specify an opening date, it shared a report on its Facebook page that says the chicken rice stall will open on 1 Mar.

A commenter also shared the news on the post of the OP who broke the news earlier, and he replied that he had received the same update from his sister.

At the moment, it’s unclear if Mei Yuen Restaurant’s celebrated wanton mee will also be available at the new spot.

MS News has reached out to Brunners Coffeeshop for comments.

Also read: Marsiling Nasi Lemak Stall Reportedly Closes Down As Owners Retire, They Cite Rising Costs

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Tengcc KC on Facebook and Brunners Coffeeshop F&B on Facebook.

