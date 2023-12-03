Marsiling Nasi Lemak Stall Reportedly Closes Down As Owners Retire, They Cite Rising Costs

Tian Tian Lai Nasi Lemak In Marsiling Reportedly Closes For Good After 22 Years Of Operations

It seems like Singaporeans lose a legendary hawker stall every week when their owners decide to retire.

The latest stallholders to call it a day operated a beloved nasi lemak stall in Marsiling for 22 years.

They have since quietly retired.

Besides getting older, they also cited rising business costs as a factor.

Marsiling nasi lemak stall closes on 28 Nov

The stall in question is Tian Tian Lai Nasi Lemak, located in Marsiling Mall Hawker Centre.

They ceased operations on 28 Nov, reported Shin Min Daily News.

As to why they shut down without prior warning, the owners said they were worried that hordes of customers would rush to the stall if they’d announced their closure in advance.

They told only a few regular customers who lived far away.

They lost S$70K in 1st half a year

The owners, married couple Chen Hanbin and Fu Lixin (transliterated from Mandarin), first established the stall at Alexandra Road.

This was after Mr Chen, now 62, left his job as an engineer to fulfil his dream of starting his own business.

However, it got off to an inauspicious start — they lost S$70,000 in the first half a year.

Despite the setback, Ms Fu, now 58, continued to support her husband and they moved to Woodlands Centre Road Food Centre in 2001.

Thankfully, business started to pick up after they accumulated more experience and conducted more taste tests.

Nasi lemak stall closes after 5 years in Marsiling

However, when Woodlands Centre Road Food Centre shut down in 2012, the stall also closed and Mr Chen went back to his old job as an engineer.

But because his wife had nothing much to do at home, they decided to reopen the stall at Marsiling in 2018.

Now, just five years after opening in Marsiling, the stall is closed for good.

Explaining their decision, they said they were getting older and business costs had gone up, so they retired.

Food taste created from experience

Asked about his recipe, Mr Chen smiled and said he didn’t have any specific measurements for his ingredients.

The taste of his nasi lemak is created from his experience over the years, he added.

Considering the stall has a healthy Google rating of 4.1 from 25 reviews, whatever he was doing certainly agreed with customers.

Unfortunately, Singaporeans will no longer be able to try them out again.

We wish them a happy, well-deserved retirement.

Featured image adapted from Tian Tian Lai Nasi Lemak – Marsiling Mall on Facebook and Google Maps.