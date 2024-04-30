New 3D-printed avocado shrine put up at NUS after old one is removed

New 3D-printed avocado shrine at NUS comes as a cute pair

The Bell Curve God avocado shrine at the National University of Singapore (NUS) that got taken down has now been replaced with a 3D-printed one.

And this time, it even has a partner.

If you are still immersed in exam preparations, this is your sign to pay them a visit.

Original shrine taken down because offerings attracted pests

The avocado shrine made its debut in early March, according to TODAY.

Students believe someone dropped the keychain before it was placed under a street lamp near the NUS College of Design and Engineering.

As word spread and the little lost keychain gained attention, students affectionately dubbed it the “Bell Curve God,” likening its shape to the grading system curve.

The newfound icon quickly became adorned with a makeshift roof and even received offerings from students.

Eventually, the offerings became too much and school authorities had to remove the shrine as the treats began to attract pests.

New 3D-printed avocado makes appearance

By then, however, the fruity deity had amassed a considerable following.

Undeterred, they replaced the OG keychain with a 3D-printed replica.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the small white avocado was nowhere to be seen when a reporter visited the site on 28 April.

In a Shyamalan-esque twist, the avocado later reappeared — this time holding hands with a partner.

The duo can now be found at the location of the original shrine.

With its new partner, the avocado shrine might be able to do more than just help with exams.

Perhaps it can even help single students attract a companion, too — but only if it doesn’t attract ants first.

