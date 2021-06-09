Customer Finds Cockroach In Kimly Seafood At Bukit Batok On 7 Jun

A 2019 study revealed that Singaporeans are more scared of cockroaches than dying alone.

In a land with widespread roach phobia, a customer, unfortunately, spotted one in her food delivery order.

Traumatised by the sight, Ms Toh took to Facebook to post about the incident.

Speaking to MS News, the F&B chain in question – Kimly Group – confirmed that it’s investigating the incident.

It’s also ordered the outlet in question to conduct a thorough cleaning and step up its hygiene practices.

Customer finds cockroach in Kimly Seafood order

On Monday (7 Jun), Ms Toh had just received her dinner order from Kimly Seafood in Bukit Batok via GrabFood delivery.

Upon unpacking her food, she discovered a cockroach in between a fried egg, onion and slices of meat.

She finds the off-putting sight “totally unacceptable” and posted in the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook group.

MS News understands that Ms Toh has requested support from GrabFood and has made a report to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

Outlet ordered to step up hygiene checks

Responding to MS News‘ queries, Kimly Group said they have immediately reached out to the Bukit Batok outlet in question.

The outlet has since conducted a thorough cleaning of its premises, and will step up its hygiene checks and food handling preparations.

The chain is currently investigating the incident to make sure there won’t be similar occurrences in the future.

“We are ready to assist the customer should she need assistance to expedite the refund from GrabFood’s support team and/or [in] any other [forms],” a Kimly Group spokesperson told MS News.

Hope for better hygiene standards

Finding a cockroach in one’s otherwise appetising food is off-putting, to say the least.

Therefore, we’re glad that the restaurant chain is treating the incident seriously.

Hopefully, with thorough checks and stepping up hygiene practices, there won’t be similar occurrences in the future.

