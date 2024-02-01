Coldplay S’pore 2nd Last Show: Chris Martin Dedicates ‘Everglow’ To Fan Who Lost Her Job

Coldplay Singer Chris Martin Dedicates ‘Everglow’ To Fan Who Lost Her Job

On the penultimate night (30 Jan) of Coldplay: Music Of The Spheres World Tour in Singapore, lead singer Chris Martin dedicated fan-favourite ‘Everglow’ to a fan who lost her job.

During the special segment, the fan was brought up to stage and seated next to the singer.

When Martin spoke to her, she mentioned that teaching is her passion.

Fan handmade a sign sharing that she had lost her job

In a TikTok video shared by 24-year-old Tanya Bedi, the fan, together with Martin and two other fans, were spotlighted on the big screen.

With the emotional fan by his side, Martin held up her handmade sign which said: ‘I LOST MY JOB, CAN YOU FIX ME?’.

‘Fix You’ is one of Coldplay’s most acclaimed singles.

In jest, Martin teased that he wanted to inform her former employers that she had excellent “printing and lamination skills”, inviting laughter and cheer from the audience.

He continued to gush over her sign, pointing out features such as the typeface and broken heart emoji.

Martin dedicates ‘Everglow’ to fan who is passionate about teaching

Thereafter, Martin asked the fan what her passion was. Upon learning that it was teaching, Martin exclaimed that being a teacher is “the most beautiful job in the world”, bringing a smile to her face.

The singer also added that teachers were the best kind of people, and emphasised how she was “one of them”.

Martin then turned to the audience and requested them to sing along to ‘Everglow’, which he was dedicating to the fan.

Throughout the performance, the fan sobbed as she took in every moment of the sweet serenade.

Speaking to MS News, Tanya mentioned that she decided to record the experience for the fan as Martin typically did not wish for the selected fans to film the moment.

Moreover, she wanted to help raise awareness about the fan’s predicament, in hopes that someone out there may offer her an opportunity.

To Tanya’s contentment, her video did indeed reach the fan.

Fans and netizens moved by singer’s gesture

The singer’s gesture moved many, including fellow fans and other netizens on social media.

One user mentioned that they witnessed the moment in-person, and found it “so sweet”.

Another user highlighted that apart from the fun, Coldplay’s concerts were cathartic experiences too.

Tanya told MS News that she was awestruck by how compassionate the band was.

“Chris [Martin] really takes the effort to read all the signs and we were very happy for those who were selected,” she said.

“It’s a once in a lifetime experience.”

Featured image adapted from @tanyabedi on TikTok.