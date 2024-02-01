Coldplay Fans Camping Outside S’pore National Stadium Sing Along With Band During Last Concert

Coldplay Fans Outside National Stadium Sing Along With Band On Last Night Of Singapore Concert

Yesterday (31 Jan) marked the final concert of Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour in Singapore.

It was a night to remember for many — even for fans without tickets.

Jamming along to the tunes in good cheer, they too had a marvellous time outside the National Stadium.

Whether they came alone or with companions, it was clear that their shared love for the band and their music united them all in that moment.

Coldplay fans without tickets sing together outside National Stadium

Last night, fans who were part of the crowd outside the National Stadium took to social media to share their experience of the enchanting night.

TikTok user @arifeddy shared his view of the fans grooving to one of Coldplay’s hit singles, ‘A Sky Full Of Stars’.

In his caption, he said that the “Category 10 crowd is SUPER CRAZY”.

The seating plan at Coldplay’s Singapore concerts goes up to Category Nine, thus prompting him to label the fans outside as forming their very own “Category 10”.

Being unable to see the band play was not a dealbreaker for these fans as they all appeared exuberant and in high spirits.

The video shows many fans holding up their mobile phones as flashlights and swaying along to the music. Some also embrace their companions while singing.

When it came to the instrumental segment, the fans did not hesitate to jump and dance in unison.

One fan was even carrying a baby while vibing to the music.

Another TikTok user, @andre_hartono, vlogged himself singing his heart out along with the crowd during ‘Viva La Vida’, another fan favourite from the band.

His video showed that several fans had brought their own chairs or laid out picnic mats in the open space outside the stadium.

Heartwarming ‘kampung spirit’ unites fans

These videos tugged at the heartstrings of many netizens, who shared their thoughts in the comments.

One user suggested that these heartwarming moments were the essence of Singaporeans’ “kampung spirit”.

Another netizen, who had tickets to the show, said that they could hear the outside crowd even from inside the stadium.

One also aptly highlighted the power of music to unite like-minded people, which they termed “the best part” of the entire experience.

With icons such as Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran performing in Singapore soon, would you camp outside the stadium for this one-of-a-kind experience too? Let us know in the comments.

Featured image adapted from @arifeddy on TikTok.