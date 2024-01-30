Coldplay Fan Of 15 Years Shocked By Free Ticket, Was Only Sending Friends At National Stadium

Coldplay Fan From Malaysia Got Free Concert Ticket While Seated Outside National Stadium

Considering the popularity of Coldplay, fans would count themselves lucky if they scored tickets to any of the band’s six shows at the National Stadium in Singapore.

One can thus imagine the disbelief a long-time fan felt when he received a free ticket to Coldplay’s concert on 26 Jan.

MS News managed to track down the lucky man and learnt that he was merely there to see his friends off to the concert as they had managed to snag tickets.

His plan then was to just sit outside the stadium and soak in the vibes with other fans.

But in a surprise twist, the Coldplay fan of 15 years found himself rushing into the venue thanks to a free ticket from random strangers.

Coldplay fan of 15 years got free concert ticket from strangers

Speaking to MS News, the lucky fan — Roxawani Dila bin Burnudin — shared that he was originally at the National Stadium on Friday (26 Jan) to accompany two friends who managed to get tickets to the concert.

While his friends joined the crowd streaming into the stadium with tickets in hand, the 29-year-old Malaysian walked alongside them, separated by a metal barrier.

Nevertheless, he waved at them enthusiastically, happy to see his friends getting the chance to watch his favourite band, which he has adored since his secondary school days, perform ‘live’.

After his best friends entered the National Stadium, Roxawani walked over to an area outside, where other fans had gathered.

There, he laid down his jacket and sat too, hoping to vibe to the music with everyone else.

But as he was doing so, a female Singapore Sports Hub staff member approached him with an unlikely offer.

She held a printed e-ticket in her hands, which she held up towards Roxawani and asked him to accept.

At that time, the concert had just begun and the 29-year-old biomedical engineer was reeling from shock to immediately process what happened. Videos on TikTok captured the staff member audibly assuring him that the ticket was legitimate.

As other fans around him began chanting “take it”, Roxawani eventually accepted the ticket.

By the time he made it into the venue, Coldplay had played two songs and was performing ‘Paradise’.

Upon locating his seat, he found that he was seated next to a group of three strangers.

Sat next to benefactors who blessed him with ticket

As ‘Paradise’ ended, a lady seated next to Roxawani turned and asked how he obtained his ticket.

He soon discovered that she was one of the enigmatic benefactors who blessed him with the ticket.

Roxawani said he offered to pay the trio back for the ticket but was turned down. He later managed to talk them into accepting his neck pillow to show his appreciation.

The seat number was apparently the trio’s lucky number and they decided to give the corresponding ticket to someone equally lucky.

Summing up his experience, Roxawani said he thoroughly enjoyed the “superb” concert, as well as his benefactors’ company. Reflecting on the pleasant turn of events, he said:

I came just to send two of my friends for the concert and joined the fans vibing outside the Sports Hub and eventually got the free ticket!

After the experience, he paid tribute to the strangers who gave him the ticket by using the Coldplay song ‘Biutyful’ — their favourite song — in his Instagram Story posts about the concert.

