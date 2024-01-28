Coldplay Fan Sitting Alone Outside National Stadium Gets Free Ticket, Others Cheer Him On

National Stadium Staff Surprises Man With Free Ticket To Coldplay Concert

For those who do not have tickets to see their favourite artists live, sometimes the next best thing to do is to camp outside the venue so that they can at least hear them live.

One lucky man sitting outside the National Stadium during one of the recent Coldplay concerts had his night made when a staff member presented him with a free ticket to the venue.

Other fans of the band who witnessed the exchange then cheered for him to accept it.

One of the onlookers recorded the special moment of the fan receiving the free Coldplay ticket and uploaded it on TikTok on 27 Jan.

Fans camp outside National Stadium to hear Coldplay perform live

Speaking to MS News, the Coldplay fan who took the video, project manager and financial consultant Yvonne Bernadette Lee, shared that the scene unfolded on Friday (26 Jan), sometime around 8.30pm.

Yvonne was sitting outside the stadium near Al Capone’s and Poulet with her friend Marini As’ari, as well as about 200 like-minded fans, to catch the band’s performance.

She explained that it was a spontaneous decision, as they had both attended the previous shows.

As they had just settled down, the friends noticed a lone man laying his jacket on the floor to sit on when a National Stadium staff member approached him.

Staff member offers free ticket to catch Coldplay concert

At that moment, Yvonne was taking videos of the surroundings as the band had just started playing. That was when she heard the staff member saying that the ticket was legit.

“The man looked stunned as he hesitated and stared at the printout ticket for a while,” she recalled.

“I got anxious for him as the concert had already started and who would want to miss an opportunity to see Coldplay?”

Yvonne continued: “I instinctively told him to take it and go. It took him a few more seconds and, with the crowd behind us urging him, he accepted it.”

Other fans happy for the man & were ‘in good spirits’

When asked how the other fans reacted to the man getting the free ticket, Yvonne said that they were “in good spirits” and “really happy for him”.

She added that there was also another young man who was walking around holding a printout ticket. He gestured to her to see if she wanted it, possibly looking to sell or give it away.

Yvonne eventually turned it down and told him to offer it to someone who was alone instead.

As she and her friend spent the rest of the night outside the stadium, she noted the “great” atmosphere that surrounded them.

“It was amazing cause everyone was singing along to the songs and one man was prancing and dancing by himself.”

Reflecting on her video, Yvonne noted how “Coldplay spreads love everywhere they go.”

The band ultimately brought together people of all ages and backgrounds, like their songs which have carried many fans through life’s ups and downs.

Quoting her friend Marini, Yvonne said: “Coming to a Coldplay concert is like going to therapy we didn’t know we needed.”

Also read: Sign Language Interpreters At S’pore Coldplay Concerts Bring Music To Hard-Of-Hearing Fans

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @yvonnebsg on TikTok.