ComfortDelGro To Charge S$0.70 More For CDG Zig App Bookings From July

ComfortDelGro Introduces S$0.70 Platform Fee To CDG Zig App Bookings

If you’re a frequent user of ComfortDelGro (CDG)’s Zig app, you might want to keep an eye out for extra charges on future ride bookings.

From 1 July, customers can expect to pay an additional S$0.70 when booking their rides through the CDG Zig App.

The taxi operator announced its new platform fee charge through a Facebook post on Monday (19 June).

The collected fees will apparently be used for the enhancement of their service quality.

ComfortDelGro Zig App to charge S$0.70 platform fee from 1 July

In their Facebook post, CDG informed customers that they were introducing a platform fee of S$0.70 per ride booked on the CDG Zig App.

The fee, which also applies to limousine transfers made through the app, will be effective from 1 July 2023.

Elaborating on the change, the taxi operator shared that they have been “regularly enhancing” the app with more services such as merchant deals, restaurant reservations and food takeaways.

Other services they have introduced include electric vehicle charging points and private bus charters.

The firm added that they were introducing the platform fees “to continue to enhance the quality of (their) services” to customers.

In spite of this, customers who book rides via call and text channels will not be affected by the fee.

Taxi operator plans to upgrade app

According to The Straits Times, the 4,000-driver strong transport operator held their annual general meeting in April.

During the meeting, they told shareholders they were upgrading their app with new and improved user functions and services.

It was not specified what these functions and services would be.

ComfortDelGro will share more information on their new platform fee through their website in due time.

