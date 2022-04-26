ComfortDelGro Apologises For ‘Z’ Logo Resembling Russian War Symbol, Will Consider New Design

ComfortDelGro Might Review CDG Zig’s Logo After Feedback That It Resembles Russian War Symbol

Last week, ComfortDelGro (CDG) unveiled a new logo for its mobility and lifestyle app which resemble the letter ‘Z’.

While the logo looks pretty harmless at first glance, the design has since become the subject of some controversy.

On Monday (25 Apr), CDG shared on Facebook that it had received feedback pointing out that the logo of the mobile app, renamed CDG Zig, resembled a Russian war symbol.

CDG acknowledged that the timing of the relaunch had coincided with the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and offered their apology to anyone they have offended. They also clarified that it was never their intent to do so.

ComfortDelgro app logo allegedly resembles Russian war symbol

In a Facebook post on Monday (25 Apr), CDG said that they had received feedback saying that the new logo looked similar to a Russian war symbol.

The logo has a blue background, with a white ‘Z’ letter, presumably to represent “Zig”.

However, many noticed that it looked similar to a Russian war symbol often painted onto military tanks used to invade Ukraine.

ComfortDelogro apologises for similarites

CDG apologised for offending people with the design of CDG Zig’s logo.

They clarified that CDG Zig mixed the features of their taxi booking app and the Zig app. Since the app offered more than just taxi booking services, CDG decided to add Zig’s branding and logo.

The company acknowledged that it could be misinterpreted as offensive given the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine:

We acknowledge that timing of the app relaunch comes on the heels of the ongoing war and may have come across as insensitive. We would like to apologise if we have offended anyone.

Additionally, they emphasised that they do not support “the use of force and acts of aggression against another Sovereign State”.

Moving forward, they will take the feedback into consideration and will “reassess the roll-out of their (our) new logo”.

Hope ComfortDelGro will be more careful next time

Even if ComfortDelGro did not intend to reference the Russian war symbol in their logo, it’s natural for people to make the link given the current circumstances.

Hopefully, this incident serves as a reminder for companies to be more careful with their designs to avoid similar misunderstandings.

Nevertheless, we hope their apology has appeased those who were offended. After all, everybody makes mistakes.

