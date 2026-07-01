Volunteers declutter & repaint flat of Commonwealth resident in need, receive thanks from minister

Chan Chun Sing thanks Helping Joy volunteers after they declutter Commonwealth flat

Last month, a cluttered flat in Commonwealth Crescent was decluttered by volunteers who also helped to clean and repaint the flat for a resident in need.

This earned them the gratitude of Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing, who praised them for their kindness and generosity.

Volunteers declutter Commonwealth flat, load items into garbage bags

On 14 June, volunteers from charity organisation Helping Joy conducted the “Major Decluttering & Cleaning Project” in Commonwealth Crescent.

According to photos that Helping Joy shared on Facebook, the unit was filled with items such as water bottles, old newspapers, and countless plastic bags.

The volunteers cleared the items and placed them into garbage bags, forming a line to bring each one out of the flat via the narrow corridor.

The garbage bags were so numerous that they took out a large portion of the void deck.

The rubbish was loaded onto a lorry for disposal.

Volunteers clean & repaint unit

After the items were cleared, the volunteers then proceeded to clean the unit.

They were seen mopping and scrubbing floors and surfaces of grime, cleaning window panes, folding and washing clothes and fixing the toilet.

The walls were also given a fresh coat of paint.

The results were staggering, with a formerly squalid flat turned into a clean and liveable home in just one day.

Helping Joy thanked the volunteers and donors, as well as professional parties who contributed to the project, including:

Tanjong Pagar Town Council for assisting with trash disposal

AOK Services for power and handyman services

Q Paint Pte Ltd for their painters

Poh Sia Construction and Engineering for supplying manpower, paint, painting kits and tools

Chan Chun Sing thanks all involved

Mr Chan, who is an MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC, extended a “heartfelt thank you” to Helping Joy and its volunteers, as well as the People’s Association, Residents’ Network and Town Council for supporting a resident who needed help.

He also expressed gratitude for their “time, effort, and generosity”, saying:

Through their efforts in decluttering, cleaning, and repainting, they have created a safer, more comfortable home, showing how a caring community comes together to make a difference.

In a comment on his post, Helping Joy thanked Mr Chan for his kind words and pledged to continue to serve those in need.

MS News has reached out to Helping Joy for more information on the project.

Also read: 60 volunteers clear cluttered Boon Lay flat after elderly woman’s daughters ‘buy’ items for S$1K

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Featured image adapted from Helping Joy Ltd on Facebook and Chan Chun Sing on Facebook.