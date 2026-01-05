60 volunteers clear cluttered Boon Lay flat after elderly woman’s daughters ‘buy’ items for S$1K

Volunteers take 8 hours to clear Boon Lay flat & corridor of clutter

A family can finally celebrate the Chinese New Year (CNY) in their Boon Lay flat after 60 volunteers spent eight hours clearing the cluttered flat.

On Sunday (4 Jan), they transformed a hazardous residence into a bright, clean, and safe home.

Clutter piled up to the ceiling of Boon Lay flat, volunteers needed

On 30 Dec last year, charity organisation AMKSS Social Move posted an appeal for volunteers on Facebook.

The group is run by a team of alumni from Ang Mo Kio Secondary School to assist the vulnerable members of the community.

Photos it posted of the flat in Block 268A Boon Lay Drive showed that clutter was piled up to the ceiling, with barely any space to walk.

The kitchen was packed with so many things that it was impossible to cook.

Its living room was filled with items that covered the windows, causing the flat to become dark unless the lights were turned on during the day.

The clutter extended to the corridor outside, with potted plants, pots and pans, trolleys and even CNY decorations blocking the passageway.

AMKSS Social Move called for 40 to 50 volunteers for the operation, which involved decluttering and cleaning so the resident could have a safer living environment.

60 volunteers turn up at Boon Lay flat

On Sunday, about 60 volunteers turned up to help, the organisation said in a Facebook post on the same day.

Photos showed them carefully picking through the items.

AMKSS Social Move said they “thoughtfully cleared the space”, consulting the resident before carefully sorting her keepsakes and important documents.

Volunteers were also seen removing items from the corridor.

The work involved using several garbage bags and rubbish bins.

After the clutter was cleared, cleaned the premises, including mopping the floor, which was coated in dust and grime.

After eight continuous hours of work, the flat resembled a home again, with its windows able to be opened to let the air in.

Clutter accumulated over the years

The two daughters of the elderly couple who live there told Shin Min Daily News that their childhood home did not use to be so cluttered.

However, items accumulated over the years, many of which they had never seen before.

“Some were gifts from friends, others from relatives,” said the Guo sisters, adding that the clutter soon became a concern.

They were worried that the items might pose a fire hazard or fall from the top of the piles.

Their elderly father also sought outside help to remove the clutter, they revealed.

Daughters tell mother that someone ‘bought’ all the items

To ensure that their 76-year-old mother would cooperate, her daughters told her that someone had “bought” all the items for S$1,000.

They then sought help from AMKSS Social Move.

Now that the flat has finally been cleared, they will buy new tables and chairs and the family can have CNY reunion dinner there, they said.

At least 120 cartons of garbage removed

Mr Michael Sim, the founder of AMKSS Social Move, said the clean-up started at 9am and finished at 5pm, with at least 120 cartons of garbage removed.

The town council and People’s Association (PA) had arranged for three lorries to travel back and forth between the block and garbage disposal point, quickening the operation considerably.

He thanked the volunteers for their commitment, adding that the effort was also made possible through collaboration with grassroots organisations and the support of the town council, PA and Boon Lay Citizens’ Consultative Committee.

They were also “deeply touched” by neighbours who generously provided drinks for the volunteers.

He described the gesture as “a beautiful reflection of true kampung spirit”.

Also read: Volunteers transform cluttered Boon Lay flat infested with bedbugs in 6 hours, with help from minister

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from AMKSS Social Move on Facebook.