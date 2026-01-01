Volunteers transform cluttered Boon Lay flat infested with bedbugs in 6 hours, with help from minister

Community Latest News

About 40 volunteers cleared clutter, cleaned the place, painted the walls, repaired the ceiling and installed a new toilet.

By - 1 Jan 2026, 4:18 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Elderly man lived in Boon Lay flat infested with bedbugs, charity group declutters &

A cluttered, bedbug-infested flat in Boon Lay was transformed by volunteers from a charity organisation in just six hours.

On Sunday (28 Sun), they decluttered, cleaned, repaired the ceiling and installed a new toilet bowl, with even Education Minister Desmond Lee helping out.

Source: Helping Joy Ltd “助乐” – IPC Charity Organization on Facebook

Elderly man needed help to clean & declutter flat

On 18 Dec, charity organisation Helping Joy posted an appeal for donations and volunteers on Facebook.

It flagged the plight of elderly resident Uncle Lee, who lives alone and gets around on a personal mobility device (PMD).

Source: Helping Joy Ltd “助乐” – IPC Charity Organization on Facebook

As he has mobility issues, he needed help to clean and declutter his flat, which was also infested with bedbugs.

Source: Helping Joy Ltd “助乐” – IPC Charity Organization on Facebook

According to photos, his flat was not only cluttered but its ceiling was falling apart.

Source: Helping Joy Ltd “助乐” – IPC Charity Organization on Facebook

His toilet was also filthy.

Source: Helping Joy Ltd “助乐” – IPC Charity Organization on Facebook

Volunteers swiftly clear clutter from Boon Lay flat

On the day of the clean-up, volunteers converged on the flat and swiftly cleared up the clutter.

Source: Helping Joy Ltd “助乐” – IPC Charity Organization on Facebook

According to photos shared by Helping Joy on Facebook, several volunteers put items in boxes or plastic garbage bags.

Source: Helping Joy Ltd “助乐” – IPC Charity Organization on Facebook

They were then transported to the lift and brought downstairs.

Source: Helping Joy Ltd “助乐” – IPC Charity Organization on Facebook

They were gamely assisted by Mr Lee, who is also an MP for the Boon Lay division of West Coast-Jurong West GRC.

Source: Helping Joy Ltd “助乐” – IPC Charity Organization on Facebook

The items were brought downstairs, where the Residents’ Network had provided tentage and Town Council bins.

Source: Helping Joy Ltd “助乐” – IPC Charity Organization on Facebook

The items were subsequently loaded onto a lorry for disposal.

Source: Helping Joy Ltd “助乐” – IPC Charity Organization on Facebook

Boon Lay flat painstakingly cleaned & painted

Back in the flat, volunteers painstakingly cleaned the premises.

Source: Helping Joy Ltd “助乐” – IPC Charity Organization on Facebook

Leaving no stone unturned, they were seen mopping the floor, wiping the walls and even wiping the window grilles.

Source: Helping Joy Ltd “助乐” – IPC Charity Organization on Facebook

They also repaired light fixtures.

Source: Helping Joy Ltd “助乐” – IPC Charity Organization on Facebook

The flat was then given a fresh coat of paint.

Source: Helping Joy Ltd “助乐” – IPC Charity Organization on Facebook

The unsightly and hazardous ceiling was patched up.

Source: Helping Joy Ltd “助乐” – IPC Charity Organization on Facebook

A new toilet bowl was installed.

Source: Helping Joy Ltd “助乐” – IPC Charity Organization on Facebook

Volunteers even took some clothes to the laundromat for washing.

Source: Helping Joy Ltd “助乐” – IPC Charity Organization on Facebook

They also helped fix up new donated items like a TV and furniture.

Source: Helping Joy Ltd “助乐” – IPC Charity Organization on Facebook

Flat completely transformed

When the volunteers were done, the flat was completely transformed, and looked clean and spacious.

Source: Helping Joy Ltd “助乐” – IPC Charity Organization on Facebook

Gone was the clutter, with the flat now bright and liveable.

Source: Helping Joy Ltd “助乐” – IPC Charity Organization on Facebook

Uncle Lee would now be able to move around easily and be free of bedbugs.

Source: Helping Joy Ltd “助乐” – IPC Charity Organization on Facebook

He would also get to use a spanking new toilet bowl.

Source: Helping Joy Ltd “助乐” – IPC Charity Organization on Facebook

Volunteers took just 6 hours

Incredibly, the 40 volunteers took just six hours to complete the job, Uncle Lee told Shin Min Daily News.

They arrived at his three-room flat in Block 185 Boon Lay Road at 12 noon, and were finished by 6pm, he said.

Source: Helping Joy Ltd “助乐” – IPC Charity Organization on Facebook

The 74-year-old expressed his gratitude and admiration towards the volunteers, describing them as “diligent” and “incredible”.

Man’s PMD found infested with bedbugs a year ago,

Uncle Lee said his mother passed away three years ago at the age of 98, leaving behind several belongings.

Worse still, during a check-up a year ago, his PMD seat was found infested with bedbugs.

He also had bedbug bite marks all over his body.

Despite this, it took him a year to agree to the decluttering, as he was reluctant to part with his mother’s belongings.

Source: Helping Joy Ltd “助乐” – IPC Charity Organization on Facebook

He decided to do so after being persuaded by Mr Lee, he said.

Elderly man has a son who visits regularly

Uncle Lee said his mother was highly educated and had taught at a school for the deaf.

His sister, who also graduated from university, is two years older than him and also has mobility issues. Thus, the siblings rarely communicate.

Uncle Lee, who retired more than 20 years ago after mainly working in construction, also has a 35-year-old son with his ex-wife.

He visits him regularly, he added.

Also read: 3 elderly siblings live in cluttered Toa Payoh flat, volunteers helping to clear mess

3 elderly siblings live in cluttered Toa Payoh flat, volunteers helping to clear mess

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Helping Joy on Facebook and Facebook.

Article written by:

Jeremy Lee
Jeremy Lee
  • More From Author