Volunteers transform cluttered Boon Lay flat infested with bedbugs in 6 hours, with help from minister

A cluttered, bedbug-infested flat in Boon Lay was transformed by volunteers from a charity organisation in just six hours.

On Sunday (28 Sun), they decluttered, cleaned, repaired the ceiling and installed a new toilet bowl, with even Education Minister Desmond Lee helping out.

Elderly man needed help to clean & declutter flat

On 18 Dec, charity organisation Helping Joy posted an appeal for donations and volunteers on Facebook.

It flagged the plight of elderly resident Uncle Lee, who lives alone and gets around on a personal mobility device (PMD).

As he has mobility issues, he needed help to clean and declutter his flat, which was also infested with bedbugs.

According to photos, his flat was not only cluttered but its ceiling was falling apart.

His toilet was also filthy.

Volunteers swiftly clear clutter from Boon Lay flat

On the day of the clean-up, volunteers converged on the flat and swiftly cleared up the clutter.

According to photos shared by Helping Joy on Facebook, several volunteers put items in boxes or plastic garbage bags.

They were then transported to the lift and brought downstairs.

They were gamely assisted by Mr Lee, who is also an MP for the Boon Lay division of West Coast-Jurong West GRC.

The items were brought downstairs, where the Residents’ Network had provided tentage and Town Council bins.

The items were subsequently loaded onto a lorry for disposal.

Boon Lay flat painstakingly cleaned & painted

Back in the flat, volunteers painstakingly cleaned the premises.

Leaving no stone unturned, they were seen mopping the floor, wiping the walls and even wiping the window grilles.

They also repaired light fixtures.

The flat was then given a fresh coat of paint.

The unsightly and hazardous ceiling was patched up.

A new toilet bowl was installed.

Volunteers even took some clothes to the laundromat for washing.

They also helped fix up new donated items like a TV and furniture.

Flat completely transformed

When the volunteers were done, the flat was completely transformed, and looked clean and spacious.

Gone was the clutter, with the flat now bright and liveable.

Uncle Lee would now be able to move around easily and be free of bedbugs.

He would also get to use a spanking new toilet bowl.

Volunteers took just 6 hours

Incredibly, the 40 volunteers took just six hours to complete the job, Uncle Lee told Shin Min Daily News.

They arrived at his three-room flat in Block 185 Boon Lay Road at 12 noon, and were finished by 6pm, he said.

The 74-year-old expressed his gratitude and admiration towards the volunteers, describing them as “diligent” and “incredible”.

Man’s PMD found infested with bedbugs a year ago,

Uncle Lee said his mother passed away three years ago at the age of 98, leaving behind several belongings.

Worse still, during a check-up a year ago, his PMD seat was found infested with bedbugs.

He also had bedbug bite marks all over his body.

Despite this, it took him a year to agree to the decluttering, as he was reluctant to part with his mother’s belongings.

He decided to do so after being persuaded by Mr Lee, he said.

Elderly man has a son who visits regularly

Uncle Lee said his mother was highly educated and had taught at a school for the deaf.

His sister, who also graduated from university, is two years older than him and also has mobility issues. Thus, the siblings rarely communicate.

Uncle Lee, who retired more than 20 years ago after mainly working in construction, also has a 35-year-old son with his ex-wife.

He visits him regularly, he added.

