Commonwealth Stall Sells Old-School Desserts For S$1, Elderly Stallholder Thinking Of Retiring

82-Year-Old Owner Of Commonwealth Desserts Stall Complains Of Leg Pain

As inflation continues to plague Singaporeans, even humble desserts can set you back by quite a bit.

That’s why it’s a pleasant surprise to hear of a stall that sells old-school desserts for an affordable S$1 per bowl.

Perhaps it’s better to visit soon — the elderly owner of the stall, located in Commonwealth, is reportedly thinking of retiring.

Desserts stall located in Commonwealth Crescent Market & Food Centre

The stall in question is Xi Le Ting, which is located in Commonwealth Crescent Market & Food Centre off Queensway.

Despite being tucked in a quiet corner towards the back of the building, there still seems to be a steady stream of customers and even a queue.

In a TikTok video posted by food reviewers JioBo, a queue that was the length of at least two stalls was observed when they went down.

4 kinds of desserts at just S$1 per bowl

The customers were undoubtedly there for the cheap and good Chinese desserts that go for just S$1 per bowl.

Keeping it simple, only four kinds of desserts are served: green bean soup, red bean soup, cheng tng and bubur terigu (sweet wheat porridge) — something younger patrons may not be too familiar with.

Going by online reviews, the most popular item is their green bean soup, a creamy-looking confection that’s cooked in a huge pot with coconut milk and sago.

The desserts are served in nostalgic porcelain bowls, but they’re also available for dapao for an extra surcharge of S$0.20.

Elderly woman running stall for over 50 years

Speaking to the reviewer, the elderly woman behind the counter said she had been running the stall for more than 50 years.

As expected, many of her customers seem to have gone through thick and thin with her, with one saying she’d eaten there for about 30 years. A younger patron said he’d been coming for more than 10 years.

Then there was an elderly gentleman who said he’d patronised Xi Le Ting for 40 years.

Commonwealth desserts stall owner ‘wanted to retire’

The elderly stallholder, who said she was in her 80s, told the reviewer that she had “no choice” but to run the stall alone as her children had their own jobs.

Ominously, a customer who was there then blurted out that she “doesn’t want to work” any more.

To that, ah ma responded that she was old.

Earlier, she also complained that she had leg pain and “couldn’t do very much” work.

In an interview with 8days.sg, the stallholder, identified as 82-year-old Mdm Yang Feng Ying (transliterated from Mandarin), said her leg condition hadn’t improved despite seeing a doctor many times.

That’s probably why she’d considered retiring, but hasn’t done so yet due to her customers.

They reportedly begged her not to quit as they wouldn’t be able to eat her desserts any more.

Head down soon before it’s too late

The thought of Mdm Yang retiring may send a chill down the spine, as that means yet another hawker institution closing for good.

However, after serving Singaporeans tasty desserts for 50 years, perhaps she deserves a rest.

If you want to try out her fare before it’s too late, do head down soon.

Xi Le Ting

Address: 31 Commonwealth Crescent, #02-70, Commonwealth Crescent Market and Food Centre, Singapore 149644

Opening hours: 10am to 2pm (or till sold out), Friday to Sunday

Nearest MRT: Commonwealth station

Hopefully, ah ma‘s leg will get better soon.

