Clementi 308 Western Stall In Ang Mo Kio Closing After 20 Years, Enjoy Nostalgic Dishes Soon

Clementi 308 Western Stall To Close After Over 20 Years Of Operation

The recent closure of Happy Chef Western Food in Lavender saddened many customers.

Unfortunately, yet another iconic western stall will be closing for good soon.

Clementi 308 western stall located in Ang Mo Kio has announced that it will be closing down after over 20 years of operation.

Unfortunately, their last day of operation is 9 July, which is in about a week’s time.

Western stall has been serving regular customers for over 20 years

On 21 June, a customer shared a Facebook post about his visit to the western stall.

According to the OP, he has patronised the stall for over 20 years and followed its move from Clementi to Ang Mo Kio.

Unfortunately for the ardent fan, the “Auntie” told the OP that the stall will be closing down soon.

As such, customers will only have until 9 July to sample the nostalgic fare.

The OP highlighted that he felt “一种悲伤”, which means to be deeply saddened, when he heard about their upcoming closure.

Apparently, the auntie shared that both she and the uncle who runs the stall with her want to retire.

Customers sad to hear the news of the stall’s closure

Several other netizens shared the same feelings as the OP.

One user remembers the stall from their childhood.

Thus, it must be disappointing to see it go.

Many people have also recommended the stall before for its “nostalgic” flavours and “comfort food”.

As such, no wonder many of their customers are sad to say goodbye.

Visit Clementi 308 western stall for a taste of the good ol’ days

It is definitely heartbreaking to see yet another iconic western stall close down.

If you would like to pay them a visit, here’s how you can get to the stall:



Clementi 308 Western Food @ Ang Mo Kio

Address: 122 Ang Mo Kio Street 12

Opening hours: 2.30pm – 9.30pm (closed on Monday & Thursday)

Nearest MRT: Ang Mo Kio station

Do take note though, that the stall is closed on Mondays and Thursdays.

Iconic western food stall to close for good after 9 July

Seeing that their projected last day of operation is 9 July, customers will only have a week or so to patronise the stall.

So, head down soon to have one last taste of their nostalgic dishes.

Do you have fond memories of Clementi 308 Western? Let us know in the comments.

