Man Earns $57K Running Own Print Business Using Company Printer

Though our 9 to 5 jobs often leave many of us tired, some folks can still find time for a side hustle. But one particular worker in Singapore decided to pursue his in a rather unconventional way.

Feeling like he wasn’t getting enough progression opportunities at work, the man reportedly decided to start selling his own print materials on the side.

In 2015, he started using his company’s resources for his own business, earning about $57,480 from them.

On Thursday (29 Jul), the 56-year-old was sentenced to 1 year’s jail.

Used company printer to fulfil freelance clients’ orders

In Oct 2014, the man started working as a production manager at 8 Ink Media which specialised in printing services.

His job scope included printing orders and he was entrusted with printing resources like ink and paper, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Feeling like the company was not giving him ample progression opportunities, the man started freelancing in Nov 2015.

He was often absent from work during normal office hours and would only show up late at night.

It was later found that he had started using company resources to print materials for his freelance clients.

Earned $57,480 using company printer for own print business

In Aug 2016, the man set up his own printing services company while still employed at 8 Ink Media.

According to CNA, throughout 2017 and 2018, he continued to use the company’s resources to print banners and other materials for his own clients.

Over the span of 2 years, he did this on 70 occasions.

He earned about $57,480 from Nov 2015 to Dec 2019 doing so at the expense of his employers.

8 Ink Media later transferred its assets and employees to INX Events & Productions in Feb 2019.

Even then, the man continued his ways.

Sentenced to 1 year’s jail

On 1 Feb 2020, an employee raised the man’s errant behaviour to the company’s general manager, and a police report was filed.

He later assented to repaying the company $58,000 in instalments. He completed the payments on 9 Jun 2021.

On Thursday (29 Jul), the 56-year-old man pleaded guilty to 2 charges of criminal breach of trust as an employee.

Another 4 charges were taken into consideration in court, reported CNA.

Crime never pays

While taking a pen or some paper from work every now and then might be harmless, this man was blatantly profiteering off his employers.

This certainly goes to show that crime never pays — such deeds will always catch up with you at the end of the day.

Hopefully, the man learns the error of his ways and in the future, can air his grievances to his employers openly instead of taking advantage of them.

