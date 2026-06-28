Woman arrested for allegedly selling counterfeit goods over TikTok, S$34K of items seized from Yishun flat

Over 700 purported counterfeit goods found in Yishun flat during CID raid

A 41-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly selling counterfeit goods over TikTok from her home in Yishun.

Items worth more than S$34,000 were seized from her flat, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a news release on 26 June.

Luxury bags among purported counterfeit goods found in Yishun flat

The suspected offence was uncovered during a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) operation last Thursday (25 June).

CID officers raided a unit in the vicinity of Yishun Street 61 and seized more than 700 purported trademark-infringing goods, including:

Luxury bags

Wallets

Watches

Sunglasses

Apparel

Footwear

Accessories

Their estimated street value was more than S$34,000.

Jail & fine possible for possession of counterfeit goods

The woman was subsequently arrested for her suspected involvement in selling counterfeit goods via TikTok.

The possession of goods with falsely applied trademarks for the purpose of trade is an offence under the Trade Marks Act 1998, SPF said.

Those convicted face a jail term of up to five years and/or a fine of up to S$100,000.

Police investigations are ongoing.

SPF takes a serious view of IP infringement

SPF said it takes a “serious view” of intellectual property rights infringement.

Thus, it reminded members of the public that it is a serious offence to distribute and sell counterfeit goods.

This includes doing so via social media platforms, it noted, adding:

The police will not hesitate to take tough action against those who profit at the expense of legitimate businesses and consumers.

2 women arrested during previous raids

The woman is the latest person to be arrested in Singapore for selling counterfeit goods online.

Last month, SPF said two women were nabbed for the offence after CID conducted raids from 27 April to 19 May at Yishun, Gambas Crescent and Bukit Batok.

More than 400 purported trademark-infringing goods were seized, with an estimated value of more than S$14,800.

Also read: 2 women in S’pore arrested for selling counterfeit goods online worth S$14.8K

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Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force.