30 Covid-19 Cases On 17 Jan

There was always a risk that opening up and slightly loosening safe distancing measures would result in an increase in local Covid-19 cases. Regardless, many measures are still in place to ensure local infections don’t balloon.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed that as of 12pm on Sunday (17 Jan), there are 30 new Covid-19 cases.

Of these, 28 are imported while the rest are community infections.

There are no cases within migrant worker dormitories today.

30 Covid-19 cases on 17 Jan, with 2 in the community

MOH said in their daily update that there are 30 new Covid-19 cases today.

The imported cases were already on Stay-Home Notice (SHN).

Yesterday’s cases included 4 community infections — 2 unlinked and the other 2 linked.

One of them, a 39-year-old male Singaporean, works at Singapore Scouts Association and is a part-time bus driver with Westpoint Transit.

His spouse, aged 39, was also one of the confirmed cases yesterday.

Meanwhile, a 33-year-old food processing worker and a 28-year-old prison staff officer with the Singapore Prison Service are the other 2 community infections.

There is also 1 dormitory resident who stays at Tuas South Dormitory confirmed with Covid-19 yesterday.

Need to remain vigilant

Cases remain relatively low compared to the global average. However, this is no time to be complacent.

We urge everyone to adhere to safe management measures so that we can continue keeping Singapore largely safe.

MOH will release more detailed updates on today’s cases at night.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.