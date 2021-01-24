Singapore Confirms 48 New Covid-19 Cases On 24 Jan

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 48 new Covid-19 cases today (24 Jan). This brings the national tally to 59,308.

All 48 cases are imported, including 4 Permanent Residents (PRs) and 10 who are employed as domestic workers.

They had already been served Stay-Home Notices (SHN) or placed in isolation upon arrival.

MOH will be releasing more details tonight.

10 imported cases yesterday

In yesterday’s update, Singapore confirmed a total of 10 new Covid-19 cases on 23 Jan — all were imported.

Here’s a breakdown of the imported cases’ details, according to MOH:

2 Singaporeans who came back from India

1 Work Pass holder from India

4 Work Permit holders from Indonesia and Myanmar — all are domestic workers

2 Short-Term Visit Pass holders Case 59538 from the United States is here to visit his Singaporean fiancée Case 59539 from Ecuador is here to work on a project



All of them had been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested during their stay.

Seek medical attention if you have symptoms

Having new community cases and Covid-19 clusters form in Singapore society recently is definitely a huge cause for concern.

This goes to show that we should always remain vigilant in our everyday life, and adhere to Covid-19 rules so that we don’t put others at risk.

If you suffer from respiratory symptoms – even mild ones – do visit a doctor ASAP. Stay home to recuperate instead of going to work.

