Singapore Confirms 10 New Covid-19 Cases On 23 Jan

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 10 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (23 Jan).

All are imported among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

There are no cases in the community, for the first time since 13 Jan.

MOH will release more details about today’s cases in their update later tonight.

Tighter restrictions approaching CNY festivities

With Chinese New Year (CNY) coming soon, the expected increase in social interactions has encouraged the authorities to take early precautions.

Following a press conference yesterday (22 Jan), the Covid-19 taskforce has imposed a limit of only 8 unique visitors per household each day.

The MOH press release also states that members of the public should only visit up to 2 households per day as far as possible.

The number of people allowed in a social gathering essentially remains at 8.

Authorities monitoring ongoing vaccination exercise

As more essential workers are getting their vaccine jabs, MOH and HSA are continuing to monitor the situation.

Some recipients have reportedly experienced side effects like fever and soreness, but these appear to be mild for now, like those of other vaccines.

The authorities will collate reports and decide if there’s a need to update vaccine precautions should other complications arise.

For now, however, the Covid-19 vaccine seems generally safe.

Let’s do our part to keep everyone safe

Though the vaccine is optional, the authorities have emphasised time and again the possible benefits they’ll bring for the community.

And since they’re available for free, perhaps we can seriously consider getting the jab.

We’ve waited a while for it to come into existence after all, so let’s not waste this chance to keep ourselves safe from the virus.

