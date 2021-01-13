Singapore Confirms 38 New Covid-19 Cases On 13 Jan
The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 38 new Covid-19 cases today (13 Jan). This brings the national tally to 58,984.
Of the 38, there are:
- 37 imported cases
- 1 living in a dormitory
- 0 community cases
All 37 had already been served Stay-Home Notices (SHN) or placed in isolation upon arrival.
MOH will be releasing more details tonight.
17 imported cases yesterday
Looking back at yesterday’s update, Singapore confirmed 17 new Covid-19 cases on 12 Jan, comprising all imported ones.
Here’s a breakdown of the details, according to MOH:
- 1 Singaporean and 2 Singapore Permanent Residents (PRs) came back from India and the United States
- 13 Work Permit holders from India, Indonesia, Myanmar, and the Philippines — including 12 domestic workers
- 1 Special Pass holder – a sea crew from Japan – who tested positive upon arrival in Singapore
All of them were tested after being issued SHN or during isolation after arriving in Singapore.
You can also check out MOH’s daily Covid-19 situation report here.
More people travelling to Singapore for essential purposes
Singapore has shown significant progress in flattening the curve, although for now, the number of daily new cases have gone up due to people travelling to Singapore for essential purposes like work.
We hope the authorities will continue to swiftly pick up cases at our borders, so that the community remains safe from transmission risks.
In the meantime, we should continue to be socially responsible and vigilant in the fight against Covid-19. Mask up, and practise good hygiene.
Featured image by MS News.