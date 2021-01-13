Singapore Confirms 38 New Covid-19 Cases On 13 Jan

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 38 new Covid-19 cases today (13 Jan). This brings the national tally to 58,984.

Of the 38, there are:

37 imported cases

1 living in a dormitory

0 community cases

All 37 had already been served Stay-Home Notices (SHN) or placed in isolation upon arrival.

MOH will be releasing more details tonight.

17 imported cases yesterday

Looking back at yesterday’s update, Singapore confirmed 17 new Covid-19 cases on 12 Jan, comprising all imported ones.

Here’s a breakdown of the details, according to MOH:

1 Singaporean and 2 Singapore Permanent Residents (PRs) came back from India and the United States

13 Work Permit holders from India, Indonesia, Myanmar, and the Philippines — including 12 domestic workers

1 Special Pass holder – a sea crew from Japan – who tested positive upon arrival in Singapore