Singapore Confirms 17 New Covid-19 Cases On 12 Jan

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 17 new Covid-19 cases today (12 Jan). This brings the national tally to 58,946.

All 17 are imported, and had already been serving Stay-Home Notices (SHN) or placed in isolation upon arrival.

Today’s update marks the 3rd consecutive day Singapore has zero community cases.

MOH will be releasing more details tonight.

22 imported cases yesterday

Recapping yesterday’s update, Singapore confirmed 22 new Covid-19 cases on 11 Jan, comprising all imported ones.

Here’s a breakdown of the details, according to MOH:

2 Singaporeans and 2 Singapore Permanent Residents (PRs) who came back from India

3 Dependant’s Pass holders from India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

1 Student’s Pass holder from Indonesia

10 Work Permit holders from Bangladesh, India, and Indonesia, including 2 domestic helpers

1 Long-Term Visit Pass holder from India

3 Short-Term Visit Pass holders — 2 arrived from the United States and India to visit their family members who are Singaporeans/PRs, 1 is from India to visit her son who’s studying in Singapore.

All of them were tested after being issued SHN or isolated when they arrived in Singapore.

Remain socially responsible even with vaccines underway

As Singapore eases travel restrictions for essential purposes like work, authorities are also actively filtering out the virus at our borders before travellers can mingle in the community.

Even though vaccines are currently underway, we should remain vigilant as a community to ensure that the Covid-19 outbreak is under control in Singapore.

So, mask up, follow all Covid-19 safety measures, and more importantly, practise good hygiene.

Featured image by MS News.