22 Covid-19 Cases On 11 Jan

With new variants of Covid-19 emerging, and some time before most Singapore residents can get their vaccines, we’re some way from seeing the last of this coronavirus.

But we’re definitely avoiding a large surge in local cases at the moment, so it’s a blessing that we’re able to go out and meet friends, family, and loved ones.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed as of 12pm on Monday (11 Jan) that there are 22 new Covid-19 cases.

All of them are imported.

The imported cases were either already undergoing Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or were isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Yesterday’s 42 cases were all imported — that number is the largest number of imports since Mar last year.

Home Team healthcare frontliners will receive vaccinations

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced on Monday (11 Jan) that they’ve beggun vaccinating frontliners in the Home Team

They include:

SCDF Emergency Medical Services officers

Home Team Medical Services Division staff

Home Team Science and Technology Agency frontliners

Singapore Prison Service frontliners

80 people will receive their vaccines today, and a total of 1,050 officers will get theirs over the coming weeks.

MHA said that 94% of all identified officers agreed to get the vaccination after a total of 1,123 officers were identified.

MOH will give more updates on today’s cases at night.

Featured image by MS News.