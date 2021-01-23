Singapore Covid-19 Vaccine Recipients Report Side Effects Like Fever & Soreness

Since the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines arrived in Singapore last December, some 60,000 recipients have gotten their jabs.

Source

Since the vaccines were produced within such a short period of time, some might understandably have safety concerns, particularly about possible side effects.

During a virtual press conference on Friday (22 Jan), Associate Professor Kenneth Mak of the Covid-19 taskforce said that there have been some reports of “adverse events” from vaccine recipients here.

Source

The Ministry of Health (MOH) is reportedly in the midst of compiling these reports and will conduct a review at a later date.

Authorities received reports of side effects after Covid-19 vaccine

Responding to a question by Shin Min Daily News, Prof Mak said the authorities have received reports of individuals experiencing “adverse events” after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

Though he didn’t elaborate on the number of such cases and severity of these complications, Prof Mak said that the authorities are compiling reports and will submit them for review.

Image for illustration purposes only

Source

He also noted that most of the side effects such as the following are mild:

Fever

Fatigue

Muscle soreness

Pain

Redness

Swelling

He went on to elaborate that these symptoms could be the result of one’s immune response to the vaccine.

Even so, more severe allergic reactions have also occurred in some other cases.

MOH currently compiling reports

As of the time of the press conference, the authorities were in the midst of compiling these reports.

They’ll then submit them to the Covid-19 vaccination expert panel at the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for review and recommendations.

Prof Mak said at the press conference that they’ll share more information once they’ve categorised the reports and finalised the recommendations.

Hope the “adverse events” are mild & rare

Like most vaccinations, side effects are likely to occur for some patients who receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Though the frequency and severity of these “adverse events” were not revealed, we hope they are mild and uncommon, and will not discourage Singaporeans from getting themselves vaccinated.

Have you experienced any side effects after receiving the Coivd-19 vaccine? Share it with us in the comments below.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook, for illustration purposes only.