Respiratory Symptoms Warrant Medical Attention Regardless Of Severity

Following a string of community Covid-19 cases recently, medical experts have come forward to address what seems to be a worrying situation.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), investigations revealed that several cases from the K-9 para-veterinarian cluster had failed to seek medical attention even after developing respiratory symptoms.

They tested positive for Covid-19 shortly after, raising concerns that similar incidents might be happening within the local community.

Several patients from new cluster didn’t seek medical help

After several cases linked to a K-9 para-veterinarian surfaced in recent weeks, Singapore recorded our first infection cluster in months.

What was more concerning was that at least 3 patients from the cluster delayed seeking medical attention despite showing symptoms, reports CNA.

Some of their symptoms include:

Dry throat

Fever

Chills

Loss of taste & smell

Respiratory symptoms

Diarrhoea

Acknowledging that staying home to recover from these symptoms may have been normal before the pandemic, experts are stressing that things are different now.

3 to 5-day MC may deter patients from seeing a doctor

Experts CNA interviewed offered several likely reasons why patients may hesitate to see a doctor even with mild symptoms.

One possibility is that they might think 1 symptom alone may not warrant a visit. Instead, a possible infection would come from a combination of symptoms like fever and cough.

So like their pre-pandemic habits, people would be pre-disposed to monitoring their condition at home first.

Other likelihoods considering current circumstances could be one of the following:

Reluctance to take a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test

Concern about exposure to illnesses at the clinic

The inconvenience of a 3 to 5-day MC

Regardless, experts insist that even the mildest symptoms should spur someone to see a doctor. The new cluster is proof enough of the undesirable consequences should a patient decide against doing so.

Even mild respiratory symptoms can be signs of infection

While the loss of taste and smell are unique indicators of a possible Covid-19 infection, they aren’t the only symptoms, reports CNA.

Experts note that common flu symptoms are likely signs too, and the only way to find out is through a test.

Hence, they encourage anyone even with the mildest respiratory symptoms, with or without a fever, to seek medical attention immediately.

To help you ascertain better, here are some signs to look out for:

Fever

Cough

Sore throat

Body aches & pains

Loss of taste or smell

Runny nose

If you or anyone you know shows any of the above symptoms, make sure to arrange a visit to the clinic ASAP.

Keeping our community safe is a shared responsibility, so let’s do what we can.

