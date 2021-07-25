117 New Local Covid-19 Cases On 25 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reports 125 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday (25 Jul).

117 of them are local cases, with 46 belonging to the Jurong Fishery Port cluster and 5 in the KTV lounge cluster.

Another 38 cases are unlinked.

117 Covid-19 cases on 25 Jul include 46 in Jurong Fishery Port cluster

Today’s cases include 46 in the Jurong Fishery Port cluster, and another 5 in the KTV cluster.

43 are linked to previous cases and they were already placed on quarantine.

Another 36 cases were detected through surveillance and are linked.

38 cases are currently unlinked.

MOH said that the new cases include 2 seniors above 70 years old unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

8 new imported cases

There are also 8 imported cases who were already on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

4 were detected upon arrival and the other 4 developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

13 cases require oxygen or are in ICU

As of 24 Jul, there are 490 cases currently warded in hospital.

MOH said that most of them are well and under observation.

However, 13 cases are currently warded in the intensive care unit (ICU) or require oxygen support.

Among them, 12 require oxygen support and have serious illness, while 1 case is in the ICU.

All 13 cases are not fully vaccinated, MOH said, and 9 seniors above 60 years old have fallen very ill.

37th Covid-19 death is 83-year-old woman

Singapore reported its 37th Covid-19 related death on 24 Jul as well — an 83-year-old woman part of the 121 Bukit Merah View cluster.

She had a history of hypertension and hyperlipidaemia and was conveyed to National University Hospital on 18 Jun.

MOH also said that she was not vaccinated.

Best way to keep safe is to get vaccinated

Thanks to the Delta variant, infection rates have shot up globally.

The silver lining is that vaccines are also more readily available in Singapore, meaning we may be in a better position to live with Covid-19.

Vaccines prevent serious illness arising from Covid-19. It is thus highly important that the vulnerable get the vaccine as more people can be infected now, especially the young.

Most of the young will not display any symptoms, meaning they may unknowingly spread the virus to family members, especially the elderly.

The elderly are thus not merely safe at home — unless they get vaccinated too.

