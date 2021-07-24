Singaporean Woman Had History Of Hypertension & Hyperlipidaemia

As Singaporeans worry about the Jurong Fishery Port cluster, we might remember that just a month ago, the Bukit Merah View cluster was Singapore’s largest active cluster.

Now, a woman who lived in Bukit Merah View has sadly passed away. The 83-year-old Singaporean is our 37th death due to Covid-19.

She was linked to the 121 Bukit Merah View cluster.

She also had a few pre-existing conditions, which likely exacerbated her illness.

Deceased had history of 2 illnesses, wasn’t vaccinated

The sad news was conveyed in a media release from the Ministry of Health (MOH) in the early hours of Sunday (25 Jul) morning.

According to the release, she had a history of 2 illnesses:

hypertension hyperlipidaemia – i.e. abnormally high level of fats in the blood

Perhaps because of them, she hadn’t been vaccinated from Covid-19.

Deceased showed symptoms on 16 Jun

According to MOH, the deceased showed symptoms of Covid-19 on 16 Jun.

However, she didn’t seek medical treatment until she was sent to the National University Hospital (NUH) on 18 Jun.

MOH’s release on 20 Jun similarly announced that an 83-year-old Singaporean woman, Case 64342, was sent to NUH on 18 Jun and tested for Covid-19.

That woman’s test came back positive on 19 Jun.

She passed away on Saturday (24 Jul), 1 month and 5 days after testing positive.

121 Bukit Merah View cluster had 5 cases

Case 64342, a retiree, was also 1 of 5 confirmed cases linked to the 121 Bukit Merah View cluster.

The other 4 were:

Case 64330: 86-year-old Singaporean woman, retiree – the 1st case, detected via community surveillance testing Case 64345: 80-year-old Singaporean woman, retiree Case 64346: 81-year-old Singaporean woman, retiree and family member and household contact of Case 64342 Case 64371: 62-year-old Singaporean woman, cook at Marine Parade Central Market and close contact of Case 64330

The cluster was closed on 19 Jul after no new cases were linked to it for 28 days.

Death comes 6 days after Singapore’s 35th

The latest death comes 1 month after Singapore’s 36th death from Covid-19, an 84-year-old Singaporean woman who had visited Blocks 115 and 116, Bukit Merah View.

That patient passed away on 26 Jun.

12 cases of serious illness, 1 in ICU

There are 12 cases of serious illness from Covid-19, whom require oxygen

supplementation, MOH said.

Additionally, 1 case is in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

None of these 13 patients have been fully vaccinated. Among those very ill are 9 seniors older than 60 who’re either partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.

A total of 490 Covid-19 cases are hospitalised, most of them well.

Condolences to the family

It’s saddening to hear about yet another person passing away due to Covid-19 complications.

As she had lived in Bukit Merah View, it now means the estate has its 2nd death from the disease.

MS News extends our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. May she rest in peace.

