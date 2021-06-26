Singaporean Woman Had History Of Cancer, Hypertension & Hyperlipidaemia

As Singaporeans worried about the expanding clusters in Bukit Merah, 1 person who visited 2 blocks in the estate has sadly passed away.

An 84-year-old Singaporean woman is our 36th death due to Covid-19.

She had visited Blocks 115 and 116, Bukit Merah View.

She also had a few pre-existing conditions, which likely worsened her illness.

Decreased had history of 3 illnesses, wasn’t vaccinated

The sad news was conveyed in a media release from the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (26 Jun) night.

According to the release, the deceased was Case 64255, an 84-year-old retiree.

She had a history of 3 illnesses:

cancer hypertension hyperlipidaemia

Perhaps because of these, she wasn’t vaccinated from Covid-19.

Deceased visited 2 Bukit Merah View blocks

According to MOH’s update on 16 Jun, the deceased had visited blocks 115 and 116 Bukit Merah View.

According to Google Maps, the 2 blocks are close to each other. In fact, they’re almost intertwined.

Block 116 also has many shops and eateries, so patrons are likely to go from 1 block to another.

Thus, MOH offered free Covid-19 testing to visitors of these blocks from 14-27 Jun.

Deceased tested positive on 15 Jun

The woman was 1 of the people who were tested on 15 Jun as part of this community surveillance testing.

However, on the same day, she developed a fever, MOH said.

Her test also came back positive on 15 Jun.

She was sent to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

Unfortunately, she passed away on Saturday (26 Jun), and NCID is now extending assistance to her family.

Death comes 6 days after Singapore’s 35th

Her death comes just 6 days after Singapore’s 35th death, a 44-year-old male permanent resident (PR).

That patient passed away on 20 Jun, and was Singapore’s 2nd-youngest person to pass away from complications due to Covid-19.

Condolences to the family

It’s saddening to hear about yet another person passing away due to Covid-19 complications.

As she had visited Bukit Merah View, it now means the estate has its 1st death from the disease.

MS News extends our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. May he rest in peace.

