Residents Who Live Within Boundaries Of 3 Roads Are Eligible: Minister

The Bukit Merah and Redhill estates have unfortunately become a Covid-19 hotspot, with at least 5 clusters declared there.

Residents in several blocks in the area have also had to undergo mandatory testing to weed out possible cases.

As a further layer of precaution, free Covid-19 testing kits are being offered to residents in the area.

Source

They can collect them over the weekend till Sunday (27 Jun).

5 blocks in estate now Covid-19 clusters

Just how serious is the situation in Bukit Merah and Redhill?

According to the Ministry of Health’s (MOH’s) latest update on Friday (25 Jun), 5 blocks in the area have been declared as Covid-19 clusters.

Source

They are:

115 Bukit Merah View Market & Food Centre – 87 cases 119 Bukit Merah View – 7 cases 121 Bukit Merah View – 5 cases 90 Redhill Close – 4 cases 105 Henderson Crescent – 10 cases

90 Redhill Close, 1 of the clusters.

Source

In the past week, residents 8 blocks in Bukit Merah View and 7 blocks in Redhill Lane & Close were tested.

Cases have also popped up among residents and workers at an NTUC Health senior group home in Bukit Merah View, Redhill MRT, NTUC FairPrice in Bukit Merah Central and McDonald’s Tiong Bahru Plaza.

Now, even a block in nearby Tiong Bahru has been afflicted with 13 cases.

Clearly, prompt measures must be taken to contain the spread.

Getting residents to test themselves may be more efficient

While conducting testing operations for residents is 1 way to find out who’s been infected, it takes time and requires them to queue up at designated stations.

Source

Thus, a more efficient way to might be to get residents to test themselves using Do-It Yourself Antigen Rapid Test (ART) kits.

They’re less uncomfortable and invasive than polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, and have simple-to-follow instructions.

Source

Free test kit collection over the weekend

While they’re now available for purchase over the counter at pharmacies, Bukit Merah and Redhill residents can get them for free this weekend.

According to MOH, the collection exercise started on Saturday (26 Jun), and will continue on Sunday (27 Jun).

Source

Residents can head down to their nearest Residents’ Committee Centre with their ID from 10am-6pm to get them.

Eligible residents live within the boundaries of 3 roads

In a Facebook post on Saturday (26 Jun), Minister for Community, Youth and Sports Edwin Tong revealed some details of the residents eligible.

Source

He said that the People’s Association (PA) gave out the free test kits to residents living within the boundaries of 3 roads:

Jalan Bukit Merah Lower Delta Road Alexandra Road

According to Google Maps, all 5 of the block clusters are in this area.

Source

If you’re still unsure whether you can collect them, key in your postal code at https://www.gowhere.gov.sg/art.

Each household member entitled to 2 kits

If you’re afraid the kits will run out, you’ll be glad to know each member of your household can claim 1 pack, containing 2 ART test kits.

Source

This includes children and domestic helpers too.

Thus, there should be enough to go around.

Residents strongly encouraged to collect kits

If you live within the specified area, it’s natural to feel a little apprehensive, what with cases all around your estate.

However, it’s important not to panic. The free test kits are meant to help prevent further transmission of the virus by helping to identify cases earlier.

Thus, MOH has strongly encouraged eligible residents to collect the kits and test themselves.

So if you haven’t collected them yet, please do. As long as we cooperate, we’ll get through this testing period together.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.