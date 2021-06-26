Residents Of 66 Eng Watt Street At Tiong Bahru To Undergo Mandatory Testing

As Singapore learns to live with Covid-19, testing has emerged as one of the key pillars allowing the nation to identify and isolate those infected.

Over the past weeks and months, we’ve seen large-scale testing at residential blocks after several residents tested positive for Covid-19.

On Friday (25 Jun), the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced a mandatory testing programme for residents at a Tiong Bahru block.

This came after 13 residents across 3 households tested positive for Covid-19.

Tiong Bahru block residents to undergo testing on 26 & 27 Jun

In a statement on Friday (25 Jun), MOH announced a community surveillance programme for residents at 66 Eng Watt Street.

13 residents from 3 households at the block had reportedly tested positive for Covid-19.

To prevent further transmissions in the community, residents have to undergo testing between 9am and 4pm on 26 and 27 Jun.

MOH notice at the block

The tests will be at a nearby pavilion at Block 2D Boon Tiong Road.

Residents who’ve tested negative after Tuesday (22 Jun) are exempted from the swab.

Additionally, MOH encourages visitors who have been to the block from 8-22 Jun to get themselves tested.

They may do so at any of the 5 Regional Screening Centres on 26 and 27 Jun and book their slots here.

Redhill & Bukit Merah residents can collect ART kits

On the topic of testing, MOH will be distributing antigen rapid test (ART) kits to residents staying at certain Bukit Merah and Redhill blocks.

With the emergence of multiple clusters there, the kits will serve as an additional layer of protection.

Residents may collect the test kits from their nearest Residents’ Committee Centres on 26 and 27 Jun.

They may check their eligibility and nearest collection point here.

Though MOH did not disclose the blocks that are eligible, entering the postal code of a random block at Bukit Merah View reveals 9 locations where residents can collect their test kits from.

Testing is key moving forward

As Singapore prepares to treat Covid-19 as endemic, testing has become increasingly important to prevent large-scale clusters and community infections.

Therefore, we hope residents at the affected blocks will do their part and comply with the testing programme and recommendations.

