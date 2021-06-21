Singapore PR Who Passed Away Was Part Of Tektronix cluster

As Singaporeans celebrated the resumption of dining-in on Monday (21 Jun), reality bit when we also reported 13 community cases.

After that had sunk in, the Ministry of Health (MOH) hit us with another whammy that night: Another Covid-19 patient has passed away.

The 44-year-old male permanent resident (PR) passed away in Alexandra Hospital on Sunday (20 Jun).

He’s Singapore’s 35th Covid-19-related death, and had a history of diabetes.

Deceased wasn’t vaccinated

The sad news was conveyed in a media release from MOH on Monday (21 Jun) night.

According to the release, the deceased was Case 63752, and he wasn’t vaccinated from Covid-19.

He also had a pre-existing condition of diabetes mellitus.

Thus, both causes made him more vulnerable to serious illness and death due to Covid-19.

He worked at Tektronix Southeast Asia

MOH’s media release on 27 May revealed that Case 63752 worked at Tektronix Southeast Asia Pte Ltd.

Its office is located at 1 Clementi Loop.

He’s a workplace contact of Case 63721, a 50-year-old male Singaporean who works as an engineer at Tektronix. The man was confirmed to have Covid-19 on 24 May.

The deceased is also a workplace contact of Case 63748, a 38-year-old male Singapore PR who was confirmed with Covid-19 on 26 May.

All of them are part of the Tektronix cluster, which currently has 8 cases.

The most recent case linked to the Tektronix cluster was found on 18 Jun.

That case was a 14-year-old Singapore boy who’s a student at Canberra Secondary School. He’s a family member and household contact of the 1st case.

Deceased placed on quarantine on 25 May

When the 50-year-old Singaporean was confirmed to have Covid-19 on 24 May, the deceased’s company arranged for him to be tested on the same day.

His antigen rapid test (ART) came back negative, but he was placed on quarantine on 25 May anyway.

On that day, he developed a fever, cough and sore throat.

He was tested again, and on 26 May, the result was positive.

The deceased was admitted to Alexandra Hospital, MOH said. The hospital is now extending assistance to his family.

Previous death reported on 8 Jun

Before today, our most recent death from Covid-19 was reported on 8 Jun.

She was an 86-year-old Singaporean woman linked to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) cluster.

According to MOH, she also suffered from diabetes as well as other chronic medical conditions like high cholesterol, high blood pressure and hypothyroidism.

Condolences to the family

It’s saddening to hear about yet another person passing away due to Covid-19 complications.

As he was just 44 years old, it also makes him one of the youngest people to have died from the disease in Singapore.

MS News extends our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. May he rest in peace.

