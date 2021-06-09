86-Year-Old Woman From TTSH Cluster Tested Positive On 30 Apr

After a continued fall in unlinked community cases, 3 such infections were reported on Tuesday (8 Jun).

Later that night, more distressing news came when the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported the passing of an 86-year-old woman linked to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) cluster.

This is our nation’s 34th Covid-related death and the 3rd from the TTSH cluster.

Woman linked to TTSH cluster passes away

The 86-year-old Singaporean woman, who was Case 62680, tested positive on 30 Apr while she was warded at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) for a separate condition.

According to MOH, she suffered from a series of chronic medical conditions such as:

Diabetes

High cholesterol

High blood pressure

Hypothyroidism

Her husband, Case 62723, tested positive for Covid-19 on 1 May. He was a patient at TTSH Ward 9D from 20-22 Apr.

After a 1.5-month battle for her life, she breathed her last on Monday (7 Jun).

KTPH has contacted her family and is currently rendering assistance to them.

The deceased is the 3rd death linked to the TTSH cluster — 2 other patients passed away on 1 May and 20 May respectively.

The TTSH cluster had closed earlier on Sunday (6 Jun) after no new cases emerged for 28 days.

Singapore reports 9 new cases on 8 Jun

On Tuesday (8 Jun), Singapore recorded 9 new Covid-19 cases, including 3 unlinked local infections.

2 of them were in the community while the remaining case was from a workers’ dormitory.

The 2 unlinked community cases are:

a 54-year-old vessel manager who works at NYK Shipmanagement

a 35-year-old retail assistant who works at Four Leaves (Ion Orchard & AMK Hub)

The lone dormitory case involves a 31-year-old Bangladesh national who stays at Avery Lodge.

He had received both doses of the vaccine as of 28 Mar.

Condolences to the family

It’s saddening to hear about someone passing away due to Covid-19 complications.

MS News extends our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. May she rest in peace.

