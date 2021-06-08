Singapore Confirms 9 New Covid-19 Cases on 8 Jun 2021

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 9 new Covid-19 cases today (8 Jun). This brings the national tally to 62,219.

Among them are:

3 community cases

1 dormitory case

5 imported cases

Of the 4 locally transmitted infections, 3 are unlinked.

Meanwhile, all imported cases had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore and were tested during their stay. 2 of them are returning Singaporeans/Permanent Residents.

As investigations are ongoing, MOH said they would release further details tonight.

5 community cases on 7 Jun are all linked to previous cases

Yesterday (7 Jun), Singapore reported 14 new Covid-19 cases, comprising 5 community cases and 9 imported.

All of them are linked to previous cases. Here’s the breakdown according to MOH’s late-night update:

A 34-year-old Singaporean and a 39-year-old Permanent Resident (PR) are linked to the Atatcutz Singapore cluster in Bedok

2 residents linked to MINDSville@Napiri cluster. They are fully vaccinated and asymptomatic when detected

A 55-year-old Singaporean who works in an administrative role at Alco Engineering Trading Pte Ltd. She is linked to the cluster involving a 61-year-old Singaporean who works at NTUC FairPrice in Clementi

9 imported cases include 5 returning Singaporeans/PRs

Meanwhile, here’s a summary of the 9 imported cases:

2 Singaporeans and 3 PRs who came back from Belgium, India, and the United Kingdom

1 Work Pass holder from the Philippines

3 Work Permit holders from Indonesia and Malaysia, including 1 domestic worker

They had all already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested during their stay.

Don’t let your guard down, stay home as much as possible

The Covid-19 situation in Singapore seems to be stabilising as the number of reported infections is decreasing by the week.

However, we mustn’t let our guard down still. Stay vigilant and abide by safety rules so that we can beat the pandemic for good.

This means staying home as much as possible, wearing a mask when you’re out, and practising good hygiene and safe distancing.

