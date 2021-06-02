FairPrice At Clementi Ave 3 Closed For Deep Cleaning Till 3 Jun

Now that we’re encouraged to stay home, trips to the supermarket may be the most fun many of us have gotten. Unfortunately for residents around Clementi Ave 3, they’ll have to forego their visit to FairPrice for the next 2 days.

This is because the outlet will be closed for deep cleaning after a staff member who worked there recently tested positive for Covid-19.

The same goes for all Hua Zai roast meat outlets islandwide, as several employees also tested positive for the virus.

FairPrice Clementi staff last reported for work on 26 May

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (1 Jun), FairPrice announced the temporary closure of their Clementi Ave 3 store.

They explained that an employee who was last at work there on 26 May had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier yesterday (1 Jun).

As a precaution, the outlet at Blk 451 Clementi Ave 3 will be closed for deep cleaning and will reopen tomorrow (3 Jun).

All staff at the outlet will also undergo swab tests while they’re placed on a leave of absence.

FairPrice rendering assistance to the employee

According to FairPrice, they’re “rendering the necessary assistance” to the employee, who’s currently in a quarantine facility, and her family.

They’ve also listed 3 of the nearest stores in the vicinity for those who need to get their groceries today.

The affected employee’s case doesn’t seem to be in the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) update last night (1 Jun).

All Hua Zai outlets islandwide to close till 14 Jun

Meanwhile, MOH announced in their update that all 26 branches of roast meat stall Hua Zai will be closed till 14 Jun.

This comes after investigations found potential ongoing transmission among employees who work at different outlets.

The first outlet to be closed was the one at NTUC Foodfare at 308 Anchorvale Road, where multiple cases have been reported. That outlet has been closed since 30 May.

In order to prevent further transmission among Hua Zai staff and customers, all outlets will be closed as a precaution. They’ll reopen on 15 Jun, if all is well.

Hope community cases will fall

While we’re confident that tightened measures will help us gain control over viral transmissions, we won’t know for sure when we can safely say that we’ve done so successfully.

Since we’re still reporting substantial numbers of community cases daily, let’s continue to remain vigilant.

Hopefully, the situation will improve in time, and overall cases will keep falling again.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.