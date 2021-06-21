Singapore Confirms 16 New Covid-19 Cases On 21 Jun

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 16 new Covid-19 cases today (21 Jun). This brings the national tally to 62,430.

Among them are:

13 community cases

3 imported

5 cases in the community are unlinked.

Meanwhile, all imported cases had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival and were tested during their stay. All of them are returning Singaporeans/Permanent Residents.

As investigations are ongoing, MOH said they would release further details tonight.

9 community cases yesterday with 5 unlinked

Yesterday (20 Jun), Singapore reported 11 new Covid-19 cases, comprising 9 community cases and 2 imported.

Here are the highlights of the community cases:

3 linked to the Bukit Merah View market cluster — it is now the largest active cluster in Singapore with 73 cases

1 picked up through special testing for visitors to 115 and 116 Bukit Merah View Case 64346: An 81-year-old Singaporean retiree who’s fully vaccinated tested positive on 19 Jun. She also tested preliminarily positive for the Delta variant



Meanwhile, here’s the breakdown of the 5 unlinked cases:

Case 64342: An 83-year-old Singaporean retiree who is a household contact of Case 64346. She tested positive on 19 Jun.

An 83-year-old Singaporean retiree who is a household contact of Case 64346. She tested positive on 19 Jun. Case 64345: An 80-year-old Singaporean retiree who tested positive on 19 Jun.

An 80-year-old Singaporean retiree who tested positive on 19 Jun. Case 64347 : A 22-year-old Malaysian who works as a dental assistant at Q&M Dental Surgery, Redhill MRT. She is fully vaccinated and tested positive on 19 Jun.

: A 22-year-old Malaysian who works as a dental assistant at Q&M Dental Surgery, Redhill MRT. She is fully vaccinated and tested positive on 19 Jun. Case 64349: A 24-year-old Singaporean who works as a financial consultant with Prudential. He tested positive on 19 Jun.

A 24-year-old Singaporean who works as a financial consultant with Prudential. He tested positive on 19 Jun. Case 64353: A 52-year-old Singaporean who works as an engineer at the Housing and Development Board. He tested positive on 20 Jun.

2 imported cases include 1 returning citizen

As for 2 of the imported cases yesterday, they were:

A Singaporean who came back from Saudi Arabia

A Work Permit holder from Indonesia who’s employed as a domestic worker.

Dine out safely during P3HA

Dine-ins at eateries officially resume today. If you’ve been following the news, F&B outlets are considered high-risk settings due to density and duration.

Following safe management measures will help cut down these risk factors.

This means only dine out in groups of 2, remove your mask only when eating and drinking, and promptly wear it back once you’re done.

Featured image by MS News.