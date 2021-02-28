Singapore Confirms 11 New Covid-19 Cases On 28 Feb 2021

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 11 new Covid-19 cases today (28 Feb). This brings the national tally to 59,936.

Of the new cases, there are:

0 community cases

1 in a workers’ dormitory

10 imported cases

All imported cases had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested during their stay.

MOH will release more details tonight.

12 imported cases yesterday

Recapping yesterday’s update, Singapore confirmed 12 new Covid-19 cases on 27 Feb — all were imported.

Here’s a breakdown of the details, according to MOH:

2 Singaporeans who came back from the United Arab Emirates and the United States

2 Dependant’s Pass holders from India and Myanmar

3 Work Pass holders from Brazil, India, and the Netherlands

5 Work Permit holders from Malaysia, Indonesia, and India — including 4 domestic workers

They had all already been placed on SHN or isolated upon arrival in Singapore and were tested during their stay.

64-year-old Singaporean passed away due to Covid-19

Sadly, Singapore reported a Covid-19 death yesterday, involving a 64-year-old Singaporean. He had passed away on 26 Feb.

He tested positive a month ago on 26 Jan when he was in Indonesia, and was hospitalised there on 27 Jan. He was then transferred to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) in Singapore for treatment.

The deceased wasn’t included in Singapore’s Covid-19 case count as he was deemed an ‘overseas registered case’.

Stay vigilant & report symptoms promptly

Although we’ve not had community cases in the last 3 days, we should continue to remain vigilant as Singapore isn’t out of the woods yet.

This includes many things that have become part of the new normal, like wearing a mask, practising safe distancing, and good hygiene.

If you have symptoms, do seek medical attention immediately instead of prolonging the wait so the risk of transmission can be curbed promptly.

