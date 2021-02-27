Singapore Confirms 12 New Covid-19 Cases On 27 Feb

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 12 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (27 Feb).

All are imported among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

For the second day in a row, there are no local cases.

Today’s number brings our total tally so far to 59, 925.

Community cases low throughout CNY

As Chinese New Year (CNY) comes to a close, a positive trend is that community infections have remained low, with several days recording zero cases.

While these could be due to stricter enforcement, they’re no doubt thanks to the cooperation from the public too.

No reports of people breaching the CNY Covid-19 rules have surfaced, though many still flouted safe distancing rules.

Hopefully, such a pattern will cease, especially since most of us have been trying our best to adhere to the measures.

They are, after all, in place to safeguard our health.

Hope overall number of Covid-19 cases will fall

Now that we’ve somewhat gotten our local cases under control, we can only hope that the total daily tally will likewise fall too.

With more countries carrying out vaccinations, perhaps this will help in advance our effort towards greater ease in restrictions.

Thereafter, we hope that a greater semblance of normalcy will return, so we can live life the way we did before the pandemic.

