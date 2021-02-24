$70,200 In Fines Collected From 234 Covid-19 Breaches At Parks & Beaches

Covid-19 safe management measures are in place so that we can avoid large new clusters from forming. However, it seems some are determined to try their luck and breach these measures.

When that happens, a fine inevitably awaits.

The Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said on Wednesday (24 Feb) that 234 people were fined $300 each for breaches at parks and beaches.

Some of the breaches were gathering in groups larger than 8 as well as intermingling between groups.

Channel NewsAsia reports that the offences took place on 2 weekends: 13 and 14 Feb as well as 20 and 21 Feb.

The first of these weekends was, as you’d guess, the CNY long weekend, and it seems some took this as a signal to gather in larger groups than legally permitted.

In one of these beaches, Changi Beach Park, a whopping 76 individuals were found.

20 of them were even gathered in a single group there.

The $300 fines were summarily given out, reflecting the zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19 breaches.

4 F&B places ordered to close after Covid-19 breaches

Over the past 2 CNY weekends, MSE said 4 F&B places were ordered to close after they had Covid-19 breaches as well:

Club One Min (Concorde Shopping Mall)

Food Park Coffeeshop (69 Bedok South Ave 3)

Jin Jin Eating House (496 North Bridge Road)

200 HCM Food (200 Joo Chiat Road)

This is Club One Min’s second offence, having also breached measures and allowing groups of beyond 8 individuals to gather in Dec.

They were ordered to close for 20 days this time in light of the new offences, which include once again allowing gatherings of beyond 8 individuals on 19 Feb.

They also provided hostesses who intermingled with patrons on the same date.

The other 3 F&B places had let customers consume alcohol after 10.30pm.

CNY Covid-19 measures remain

We all knew the need to follow safe management measures over the CNY weekend.

But perhaps some complacency set in due to the relatively low number of cases.

As chap goh meh, or the 15th day of CNY approaches, MSE noted that social interactions may increase.

MSE reminded everyone that the rule on having only up to 8 unique visitors at a household remains as well.

Therefore, we need to continue adhering to the measures if we want to have a happy post-festive period.

