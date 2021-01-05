Singapore Confirms 28 New Covid-19 Cases On 5 Jan

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 28 new Covid-19 cases today (5 Jan). This brings the national tally to 58,749.

Of the 28, there are:

26 imported cases

2 community cases

0 dormitory cases

All 26 imported ones had already been serving Stay-Home Notices (SHNs) or placed in isolation upon arrival.

Among them are 4 Singaporeans or Permanent Residents (PRs), and 13 domestic workers.

In the meantime, 1 of the 2 community cases is a close contact of a previously identified patient. MOH will release more details tonight.

24 imported cases yesterday

Recapping yesterday’s update, Singapore had confirmed 24 new Covid-19 cases on 4 Jan, comprising all imported ones.

Here’s a breakdown of the details, according to MOH:

1 Singaporean who came back from the United States

2 Dependant’s Pass holders from India

2 Work Pass holders from India

18 Work Permit holders from Indonesia and India, including 15 domestic workers

1 Short-Term Visit Pass holder from Romania who is here to board a ship as crew member

They are all currently serving SHN or isolated upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested during their stay.

Stay vigilant even with vaccines underway

As Singapore eases travel restrictions for essential purposes like work, authorities are also actively filtering out the virus at our borders before travellers can mingle in the community.

Even though vaccines are currently underway, we should remain vigilant as a community to ensure that the Covid-19 outbreak is under control in Singapore.

So, mask up, follow all Covid-19 safety measures, and more importantly, practise good hygiene.

