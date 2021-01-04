24 New Covid-19 Cases On 4 Jan

There are record numbers of imported cases in recent days, as we ended 2020 with news of a more contagious variant of Covid-19.

While concerns exist, Singapore continues to keep its 14-day SHN regiment and although we see a small number of community cases, the clusters have largely been contained to families.

It’s a sign that we should continue to remain vigilant in 2021 as the virus can spread quickly if we don’t do our part.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Monday (4 Jan) that there are 24 new Covid-19 cases.

All of the new cases are imported, with no local cases in either the community or migrant worker dormitories.

MOH said on 4 Jan that all 24 new cases are imported, and they were on Stay-Home Notice already.

15 of the cases are foreign domestic workers, while 1 case involves a Singaporean.

Yesterday saw 35 imported cases, the highest amount since Mar.

1 of them is a Singaporean, while 5 are Singapore PRs who returned from the United Kingdom, India, and Indonesia

Another 10 cases are Dependant’s Pass holders who arrived from India and the United Arab Emirates

1 case is a Long-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from India

12 are Work Permit Holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia

Of the above, 7 are foreign domestic workers

2 cases are Short-Term Visit Pass holders

64 cases remain in hospital

As of 3 Jan, 64 Covid-19 cases are in hospital, with 1 in critical condition in the ICU.

Another 117 patients are in community facilities, as they’re well enough despite testing positive for Covid-19.

29 cases have passed away from Covid-19-related complications.

We wish everyone a speedy recovery and that our overall situation remains positive.

Featured image by MS News.