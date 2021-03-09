Singapore Confirms 6 New Covid-19 Cases On 9 Mar

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 6 new Covid-19 cases today (9 Mar). This brings the national tally to 60,052.

Of the new cases, there are:

0 community cases

0 in the dorms

6 imported cases

All imported cases had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested during their stay.

MOH will release more details tonight.

13 imported cases yesterday

Looking back at yesterday’s update, Singapore confirmed 13 new Covid-19 cases on 8 Mar, which comprised all imported ones as well.

Here’s the breakdown of the details, according to MOH:

2 Permanent Residents who came back from Malaysia and India

1 Work Pass holder from the Philippines

7 Work Permit holders from Myanmar, Indonesia, India, and the Philippines — including 5 domestic helpers

1 Dependant’s Pass holder from India

1 Long-Term Visit Pass holder from India

1 Short-Term Visit Pass holder from India who is here to visit her relative, a PR

They had all already been placed on SHN or isolated upon arrival in Singapore and were tested during their stay.

