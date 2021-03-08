13 Covid-19 Cases On 8 Mar

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed as of 12pm on Monday (8 Mar) that there are 13 new Covid-19 cases.

All of the cases are imported, they said.

The national tally hence currently stands at 60,046.

MOH said that all 13 new Covid-19 cases from today are imported.

They were either already on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) and were tested during their stay, or were isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

This is the 2nd day in a row with no local transmissions.

Vaccinations brought forward for seniors

Singapore has administered more than 596,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine so far, with 379,000 receiving their first dose and 217,000 their second.

As more vaccine supplies have arrived, authorities said on Monday (8 Mar) that seniors aged 60 to 69 years can get vaccinated earlier instead of end-Mar.

Other essential frontline workers will also begin getting their vaccinations.

They include:

Stallholders and stall assistants who work at hawker centres and markets

Food delivery riders

Educators and staff at educational institutes

MOH said that 10,000 migrant workers who were never infected with Covid-19 and living in the largest 5 dormitories will also get vaccinated.

This will be followed by other migrant workers.

Another group getting their vaccines will be selected cargo drivers and accompanying personnel, who enter Singapore from Malaysia on a regular basis.

This will help ensure that they continue to deliver essential goods to Singapore safely.

MOH will provide more details of today’s cases at night.

Featured image by MS News.