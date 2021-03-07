Singapore Confirms 13 New Covid-19 Cases On 7 Mar 2021

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has made early confirmation of 13 new Covid-19 cases today (7 Mar). This brings the national tally to 60,033.

Of the new cases, there are:

0 community cases

0 in the dorms

13 imported cases

All imported cases had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested during their stay.

MOH will release more details tonight.

12 imported cases & 1 in the community yesterday

Looking back at yesterday’s update, Singapore also confirmed 13 new Covid-19 cases on 6 Mar, comprising 12 imported infections and 1 in the community.

Among the 12 imported cases are:

1 Singaporean and 1 Permanent Resident (PR) who came back from Malaysia and Indonesia

1 Work Pass holder from India

7 Work Permit holders from Malaysia, Indonesia, Myanmar, India, and the Philippines — including 3 domestic workers

2 Dependant’s Pass holders from India

They had all already been placed on SHN upon arrival in Singapore and were tested during their stay.

Sole community case is a helper from Indonesia

According to MOH, yesterday’s sole community case is a female Indonesian, who works as a domestic helper after arriving in Singapore on 20 Jan.

She had served SHN and her swab test on 2 Feb was negative.

Later on 4 Mar, as she was preparing for her return to Indonesia, she was detected during a Covid-19 pre-departure test.

After her test results came back positive, she was immediately sent to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases. All of her close contacts are now under quarantine.

As the Indonesian national’s serology test was positive, this means that it is very likely a past infection.

However, authorities couldn’t confirm the exact date of her infection yet.

Remain vigilant even in Phase 3

Covid-19 continues to be a threat in Singapore society, and it is particularly concerning when a case emerges in the community.

This highlights the importance to remain vigilant as we continue to battle the pandemic in Phase 3.

Even if vaccines underway, we shouldn’t take things for granted. Remain socially responsible, wear your mask properly, and keep a safe distance from others when you’re out.

Featured image by MS News.