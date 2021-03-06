Singapore Confirms 13 New Covid-19 Cases On 6 Mar

The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 13 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore today (6 Mar).

12 are imported among individuals serving their Stay-Home Notices (SHNs).

Unlike yesterday (5 Mar), there’s 1 local case today, which is in the community.

Higher pay to boost healthcare sector’s appeal

As Singapore’s healthcare sector continues to prove its value to the country, authorities are trying their best to expand and improve it.

Apart from building new facilities like polyclinics, they’ll also be raising healthcare workers’ salaries.

From Jul 2021, healthcare staff including nurses will get a 3-14% pay raise depending on factors like their grade, seniority and profession.

The increase will occur over the next 2 years, benefitting roughly 56,300 workers.

With this move, the Government hopes to boost the sector’s appeal so more potential workers will be likely to join.

The attractive salary will also serve to retain employees already working in the field.

Hope robust healthcare system will be a strong defence

Our encouraging Covid-19 track record is testament not only to effective policies and responsible citizens, but also dedicated healthcare staff who give their all to help patients.

This well-deserved pay raise is the least we can do to thank them, and motivate them to continue doing what they do.

With a reliable healthcare system, we hope Singapore will be able to weather any pandemic that comes our way.

Featured image by MS News.