9 Covid-19 Cases On 5 Mar

There have been 3 new community cases in the past 2 days, after a period of 5 days during which there were no fresh community infections.

On Friday (5 Mar), the Ministry of Health (MOH) preliminarily confirmed 9 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

All of today’s cases are imported, with no new infections in the community and workers’ dormitories.

Sole community infection on 4 Mar is the spouse of previous case

In yesterday (4 Mar)’s update, MOH reported 19 new Covid-19 infections, comprising 1 community case and 18 imported cases.

The sole community case is an 81-year-old lady who’s the spouse of a previous case — Case 60588, who was confirmed with the infection on 2 Mar.

The lady reportedly experienced a fever and chills on 27 Feb. However, MOH reports that this could be due to the Covid-19 vaccine she received the day before.

She was placed on quarantine on 2 Mar after her husband was confirmed to be infected. A subsequent Covid-19 test returned positive and she was conveyed to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

Speedy recovery to those infected

Though there have been a handful of community cases over recent days, that’s perhaps expected since the Chinese New Year festive period has just ended.

We hope MOH has identified the individuals with whom the patients have come into close contact while infectious to prevent further infections from happening.

MS News wishes all infected with the coronavirus a speedy and smooth recovery.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.