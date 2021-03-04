19 Covid-19 Cases On 4 Mar

After some days with no new community cases detected, yesterday then today confirmed 3 total in the community.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) preliminarily confirmed as of 12pm on Thursday (4 Mar) that there are new Covid-19 cases.

18 of the cases are imported, while there’s 1 community case.

All but 1 of the cases found today were imported, MOH said.

Yesterday, there were 2 community cases.

1 of them is a 82-year-old male Singaporean who initially tested negative for Covid-19, but tested positive in a later test.

The other is a 38-year-old female Singapore Permanent Resident, who is asymptomatic.

She was detected when she took a pre-departure test on 2 Mar in preparation to a trip to India.

MOH will provide additional details at night.

