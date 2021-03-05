Singapore Nurses To Get Pay Raise Over 2-Year Period

Last month during Budget 2021, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat announced that nurses and other healthcare workers will soon get a pay bump.

Now, the relevant agencies are revealing just how much the raise will be.

On Friday (5 Mar), Senior Minister of State for Health Koh Poh Koon announced that nurses in the public healthcare sector will see a salary increase between 5-14% from July 2021.

Singapore nurses to get pay raise of up to 14%

In his Committee of Supply (COS) speech, Dr Koh acknowledged the critical role healthcare workers play in our society, describing them as the “lifeblood of our healthcare system“.

In order to better retain and attract personnel in the healthcare sector, Dr Koh said it is vital for salaries to remain competitive.

Hence, MOH will be increasing the monthly base salaries of nurses in the public healthcare sector by 5-14% from July, over the next 2 years.

Other healthcare workers such as allied health professionals, pharmacists, as well as administrative and ancillary staff will receive a 3-7% bump.

MOH will take into account the following factors when considering the raise:

Seniority

Profession

Staff’s grade

In total, around 56,300 workers in the public healthcare sector will likely benefit from the raise, reports The Straits Times.

Hope higher salary will attract & retain workers

The Covid-19 pandemic has shown that healthcare workers are indeed essential to the country.

We hope that the raise they so highly deserve will be effective in retaining and attracting talents to the healthcare sector.

With a strong healthcare force, Singapore will also be better equipped for any health crises in the future.

